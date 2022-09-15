Aspen School District has parsed through standardized testing data and discussed how it plays into the future of the school.
The Colorado Department of Education released its data from the spring in the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT testing suites in mid-August. At a broad overview level, the district generally performed above Colorado averages, yet wasn’t immune to overall score drops.
Two years removed from standardized testing cancellations due to COVID-19 and the development of the International Baccalaureate program, the question is how to use the data to inform operations.
“Other than using it for that, really the 40,000-foot view, this is not going to be the data that operationalizes what we do as a system,” ASD Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry said in his presentation to the board. “The usefulness to us of this data, I think, is how it can help us know where we are as a benchmark. … My synopsis, I’m going to go to Robert Frost here, is we have many miles to go before we sleep.”
The SAT suite, given to students in grades nine through 11, all saw above-state-average performance. The district was one of 11 in the state to earn School Performance Framework Accreditation with distinction, but was the lowest ranked in that class and sits just above the scoring threshold. The district, however, was accredited with low participation.
These reports are based on testing results and weigh factors like graduation and dropout rates. In the overall school performance summary, Aspen High School scores highly, the middle school is slightly behind and the elementary school is being placed on an improvement plan by the state as a result of scoring.
Mulberry said the fifth-grade group is the biggest concern, having fallen below state averages of meeting or exceeding expectations in CMAS for two consecutive years. Superintendent David Baugh pointed out that the group that had not met state averages in 2021 surpassed their statewide peers in 2022.
Mulberry also highlighted grade three, fourth-grade math and disaggregated data and equity evaluation for subgroup success as “areas to focus on” in his presentation. He also included a line about “raising the bar” overall, a sentiment shared by the board.
“If we don’t want to compare to state averages, we shouldn’t use state averages,” board member Jonathan Nickell said. “Even if we’re meeting the state average, we’re severely underperforming.”
Board members expressed concerns over loss of learning and examining trends beyond the pandemic. It also pressed the issue of how soon improvements need to be made in the results the district is seeing.
“The national data shows us those third- and fourth-grade classes that are now grade six have the biggest loss from the pandemic,” board member Christa Gieszl said. “That seems to be proven and educational. I feel like we do need to take this as this point in time and (make improvements) in one year, because we need to catch up now.”
Mulberry said the district feels that it has a good plan, particularly at the middle school levels, to restore lost learning through reading times and overall literacy work.
The board asked the administration to explore what goals would make more sense for the district: for example, striving for specific awards or seeking out testing methods that would align best with the district’s mission. Mulberry said his next steps are to dig deeper into the data and find what can be actionable for the district going forward.