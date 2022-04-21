Aspen School District officials and accountants said staffing shortages have resulted in a delay in an annual financial audit that could potentially impact the district’s funding in the near future.
Paul Niedermuller, the district’s external auditor representing the firm CliftonLarsonAllen out of Englewood, told the board that he and the district’s financial team, led by Chief Financial Officer Linda Warhoe, are “30 days out” from being prepared to file the district’s audit. This could influence the immediacy of the district’s receival of property taxes from the state, a number that exceeded $20 million in the past two years.
When Niedermuller was asked if the delay could cause a delay in public funding, Warhoe said that “cautious Paul will not give you a yes or no on that question.”
She rephrased the question to ask if he had ever seen funds withheld from a district in a similar situation. Warhoe estimated that CliftonAllenLarson performs about 8% of school district audits in Colorado.
“I personally have not,” Niedermuller said.
Warhoe and Niedermuller did not promise to have the audit completed by the board’s meeting on May 18 but felt confident that they could deliver it to the board within 30 days. They added that information is still being collected.
They are reaching out to state and local officials to explain the situation of the audit, saying that the withholding of funds is normally directed at districts that have not begun the audit process, whereas Aspen is well along its way.
Niedermuller cautioned, however, that the state auditor, after March 31, can notify the county treasurer about the situation, and there’s “a potential to withhold property taxes if the audit is not filed in a timely manner.” He added that none of the districts he’s worked with have faced this situation.
Warhoe confirmed to the board that the district is still eligible to receive no-interest loans from the state to resolve any cash-flow issues and was not concerned about any solvency issues. But as Katy Frisch, board president, said, the situation is still “not good.”
“There’s officially no cost, but it’s not good,” Frisch said. “We want to get this done.”
The district already filed one extension through the end of April to file the audit. The timeline for the process was already compressed due to the fact that federal compliance information was not issued until mid-January, six months after its typical date. This impacts all entities that received “ESSER funding,” generally referred to as COVID-19 relief funds, for which every school district in the state is eligible.
The situation is another layer to a nationwide staffing crisis that has touched all fields, including classroom, bus driving and other staff within the district. Warhoe said that staffing shortages have impacted not only audit firms’ ability to perform, but due to district turnover, this is the first time this firm has worked not only with Aspen School District, but Warhoe’s staff altogether. The two entities are still building familiarity with each other and are diving deep into the details.
“Unfortunately, [with a] staffing crisis across the audit force and the audit firm, we’re put in this unfortunate situation,” Warhoe said. “We are all doing our best to get our audit done in a timely manner. I always tell this to people: auditors are very nosy — uber, uber cautious. They’re moving as fast as they can and we’re moving as fast as we can to give them the information.”
Niedermuller noted that as far as the audit has gone, the district has not raised any concerns with the firm.
“The fact that you have not heard from us in regards to any type of disclaimer of opinions or fraud items is a positive result for the board and for the district,” he said.