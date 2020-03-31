Dave Baugh, current superintendent of the Centennial School District, logged into a Zoom meeting from Conshochoken, Pennsylvania to accept the Aspen School District superintendent role during a special board of education meeting Tuesday afternoon.
It brought closure to a hiring process that began in early December. Baugh — who will begin his new position in July — was the only candidate to apply from out of state and to have direct experience as a superintendent, and several board members touted both his experience and style in backing their hiring decision.
“He was Superintendent of the Year in Pennsylvania,” said school board member Suzy Zimet. “And he started a program using his therapy dog, which we all found endearing, and he improved the outcomes for the students in this district very quickly and with no drama or trauma from what we could understand.”
When recounting that recognition, Baugh said it came mostly from his dedication to equity as a superintendent.
“One of my former administrators nominated me from the work I’d done around equity,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of privilege and a lot of breaks in my career, and not everybody has had the same opportunities, and I’m deeply aware of that.”
Recently elected board member Katy Frisch noted Baugh’s enthusiasm for the community during his cross-country visit earlier in the month, during which time he — alongside three other finalists — met with stakeholders during a public meet and greet, underwent a 90-minute interview and offered his solutions for a case study scenario bespoke to the Aspen district.
“Dave from the first day he showed up in Aspen was out and about … and really showed an affinity for the mountain lifestyle and our type of community,” she said. “In addition to having years and years of executive experience in school districts, he also has some very interesting hobbies, from training his therapy dog to his art that he does and even working on the Birds of Prey course in Vail for the World Cup. I think he really showed us he’s an experienced superintendent as well as some attributes that will really serve him well in this community.”
Baugh, for his part, hinted that his excitement for the move is perhaps only paralleled by his family’s. He has a 24-year-old daughter in Avon, he said.
“She’s already scheduled Sunday dinners,” he beamed through his computer’s webcam. “I’ve already been doing my research and been thinking hard about all the things we’re going to get to do and explore together. It’s education, it’s learning. It’s truly thought work, and that is just an exciting opportunity to be a part of it. So it’s a chance to be close to family and do the work that I love. I can’t wait to get out there and join the team.”
But Baugh will have more than his research to aid him in navigating a new community — soon-to-be-former Aspen High School Principal Tharyn Mulberry accepted the role of assistant superintendent Tuesday afternoon, as well.
While Mulberry’s promotion means another administrative hire on the school board’s horizon, BOE members Dwayne Romero and Jonathan Nickell shared similar sentiments about the importance of promoting from within when possible.
“You round us out with a one-two punch with Dave,” Romero said, addressing Mulberry in the special meeting. “You also know the conditions of our climate and culture, so you’re going to be a real strong, insightful kind of lieutenant to Dave, and that’s real important to me. We want this ‘hire from within’ mentality and allow careers to grow within us, not away from us.”
Nickell, too, commented on Mulberry’s continued leadership growth potential.
“I’m really happy you decided to accept this,” he said in acknowledgement that Mulberry was also a finalist for the superintendent position. “You’ve proven your ability to turn around schools prior to coming to Aspen, and then you did it with Aspen at the high school. Everybody loves you; your staff loves you. That’s a real credit to your leadership.”
Tom Heald, former assistant superintendent who has filled the interim superintendent role, received praise both during and after the special meeting for his stewardship of the district, particularly since schools have shifted to an online learning platform in the midst of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“I want to thank Tom Heald and acknowledge his commitment to the district and the community, and we really appreciate his ability to adapt … during these challenging times,” BOE president Susan Marolt said.
During a telephone interview Tuesday evening, Baugh echoed Marolt’s gratitude for Heald’s leadership — and excitement to work alongside Mulberry in the future.
“He and I have talked numerous times. The guy seems awesome; I’m looking really forward to a super strong team,” he said of Mulberry.
As for the future of the district, Baugh hopes to continue listening to stakeholders’ concerns while also forging partnerships with the strong nonprofit community in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“Senior-year internships for credit, looking at college credit for high-school work — a lot of schools in the Front Range are doing stuff with that, so I want to make sure we’re capitalizing on Colorado’s flexibility,” he said. “And that goes to our equity conversation. Some of the kids are going to have to bootstrap it up, and if we can give them a year or two college credit, that’ll be a huge part. We’ll explore that, and Tharyn will be a huge part in that.”