Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh released a statement on Friday concerning a Thursday incident at the school regarding a “threatening message” that was written on a bathroom wall at the elementary school.
“Yesterday after school we became aware that a threatening message was written on the wall of an AES student bathroom,” he wrote to the district's parents and others. “The message was not directed toward any individual or group of people. The writing has been removed, however there were children who saw the writing and the message was circulated among the school. The student who wrote the message has been identified and appropriate action has been taken.”
Baugh could not be reached for immediate comment on Friday afternoon regarding the exact nature of the action that was taken.
“We are taking this incident very seriously and following the necessary protocols and safety precautions including working with our school resource officers, local law enforcement and our district safety team. A longstanding practice in the district, based on 20 years of Secret Service safe school research, involves us also doing a threat assessment for our students experiencing duress. This is underway as we send this communication.”
Baugh added that there has been a lot of community discussion about the matter, and more than ever, “it is important for us to come together and focus on moving forward in a constructive manner. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. As parents and educators, we all share the same pain and stress, and we worry more than ever about the safety of all of our children and students.”
He added that those with questions or concerns may contact the district office at 970-925-3760. Or, individuals may anonymously report anything that is a concern or threat to Safe2Tell.org, or by phone at 877-542-7233.