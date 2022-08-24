After a summer of construction — with more still to do — Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh is optimistic about a “fairly normal” school opening today.
As of Tuesday, fences still ran around the circumference of grass spaces, some loose wires still hung in hallways and classrooms over unfinished floors, furniture lined the halls and plywood sat in window sills awaiting their permanent replacements on back order. The construction projects that started in June saw setbacks due to inflation, supply chain issues and minor setbacks, including a flood.
Still, Baugh expects impacts for students to be minimal, if slightly inconvenient.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “We’re in a better spot now than we were when we left in June, even with what’s left to do.”
The current state of inflation and supply chain issues caused delays across a slew of the district’s projects. Perhaps the most visible proof relates to the delay in window deliveries, leaving some classrooms at Aspen Elementary School with plywood boards enclosing them. The last windows are expected to arrive in October, the district said.
Additional labor shortages have slowed the replacement of floors in both the high and elementary schools — Baugh said workers are laying 2,000 square feet of flooring each day, “but we have a lot of square footage.” Some areas still have exposed underflooring and lack trim, including on several interior staircases.
Further, some work on the elementary school — the oldest building with the greatest need — was stalled after heavy rainfall resulted in minor flooding in several classrooms, running down a hallway and entering the library. Baugh said water flowed under a door from a spot known to historically gather water, adding the need for updated drainage to the list of projects for next summer’s continuation of construction.
The flooding required major cleaning and the replacement of drywall along a west-facing portion of the school.
Much of the work done over the summer reflects points of need and neglect the current administration inherited. Among the biggest is a robust updating of the school’s fire alarm systems. Baugh said that previously, a pulled fire alarm wouldn’t tell the fire department where it was triggered on the campus. The new system narrows it down to the classroom.
The district also replaced the entrance to the elementary school, with a new system that requires a guest to check in with the front desk through a pane of protective glass before being buzzed inside. The middle school already has an interior checkpoint and the high school is to receive one next summer.
Additional projects, like the replacement of the main stairs into Aspen High School, a snowmelt system and work to replace, renovate or update space for The Cottage, the district’s preschool, have fallen by the way of supply chain shortages and increasing costs.
There was concern among staff that the district would not be prepared to open. But Baugh refuted that, saying that while some work isn’t complete, the impact on students and teachers would be an inconvenience more than anything else.
“When you don’t understand what’s going on it can be easy to get concerned, but we’ve been in a full-court press on this all summer,” he said. “Every construction job I’ve ever done has come down to the 11th hour. We’ve had workers and cleaners coming in six, seven days a week. And we wouldn’t put our students or teachers in an unsafe working situation.”
Helping the district with the timing of some projects is the fact that classes will run through the end of the week before high school students leave for experiential education all next week.