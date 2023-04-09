With free school meals for all public school students set to return for the first time since the pandemic, the Roaring Fork School District has joined many throughout the state in opting into the Healthy School Meals for All program.
The Aspen School District likely won’t be participating, at least in the program’s first year, calling the transition before the fall semester “impossible.”
The program, approved as Proposition FF in the November general election, creates a new tax-based fund to allow all school districts to be reimbursed for school meals, regardless of free or reduced-lunch status of the student eating it. According to the Colorado Department of Education, Aspen is the lone school district in the state not already participating in the federal National School Lunch Program.
Joining the new state program would mean opting into the national as well, subjecting it to a different set of regulations that district officials believe would require them to redo their kitchens and hire more staff at expense. With supply chain issues and next year’s budget currently in the works, there’s simply not enough time to implement it in the fall, ASD Superintendent David Baugh said.
The district is currently researching if they’re going to recommend opting in or opting out for the following years.
“Regrettably, we just have too many logistical problems and operational questions,” Baugh said via phone on Friday. “We’re trying to analyze the costs to implement it. We’re still studying it. We’re not saying no to it, but we’re trying to find out the number of different things.”
In a January memo obtained by Aspen Daily News that was handed out in a meeting between administration and some staff members, district CFO Dave Sholes and Director of Food Services Tenille Folk recommended not entering the program, citing staffing and cost issues. In the nearly three months since that meeting, district leaders have changed their position, saying it’s no longer ready to recommend one way or the other to the Board of Education.
“We are putting together an estimate for the board on the amount that would be needed from the district’s general fund to subsidize that program,” Sholes said in a statement provided to Aspen Daily News. He was not available for a direct interview for this story.
“At this point in our research and number crunching, it’s too soon for us to make a recommendation to the board.”
In the January memo, based on preliminary information, Sholes and Folk estimated the cost to the district of opting into the program would be approximately $64,000 a year. Baugh said on Friday that the current belief is the cost would be two to three times that number.
He added that the district would likely have to hire up to six new workers to handle a potential increase in student participation. Plus there’s the logistical side, paperwork and documentation. Currently, the district’s food services department has around 13 workers, Baugh said.
He said there’s a chance that new equipment and storage could be paid for during the current bond measure. As of early February, $87.4 million of the district’s $114 million bond had been committed. The district is operating under a $145.67 million budget with a $34.35 million general fund.
The district currently charges $4.50, $5.50 and $6.50 at the elementary school, middle school and high school for lunches, respectively. In the statement provided to Aspen Daily News, Sholes said the government reimbursement rate is $4.43. The U.S. Department of Agriculture website indicates the rate at $4.95 for lunch or supper at self-prep sites.
Baugh said that before he joined the district in 2020, it had petitioned the USDA to allow it to be reimbursed at the rates given to Alaska and Hawaii, but was denied. This year, the reimbursement rate for self-prep sites in Alaska is $8.03 and $5.80 in Hawaii.
Other hesitations include a decrease in the quality of food served to cater to newer regulations, lower costs and increased participation which would require more staffing and food storage and longer lines.
“The meals Aspen kids and staff get are very different from traditional free and reduced-lunch programs,” Baugh said.
The program was conceived out of COVID-19, when the USDA provided two free meals a day to all public school students. Federal funding was exhausted before the 2022-23 school year.
ASD did not participate in that programming, either.
Proposition FF was passed by Colorado voters with 56.75% in favor. Pitkin County showed the fourth-highest rate of support in the state with 69.28% of local voters saying yes to the measure. It was behind only Denver (72.1%), San Miguel (71.99%) and Boulder (70.3%). Baugh said that the high local support is a “factor” in the decision to go forward or not with the program in the future, but is just one of the considerations.
Now, should the district determine the program would be too costly for the school, locals will not be beneficiaries of the measure, while some will be paying higher taxes because of it. The proposition reduces tax deductions for individuals making a taxable income of $300,000 or more, raising around $100 million a year for the program.
Functionally, the program works by reimbursing schools essentially what they would charge a student for a meal. The USDA reimburses for free student meals and a portion of reduced meals. Under the new program, participating schools will send the state the data for “paid” students for reimbursement, be it full price or the remaining portion of a reduced meal.
In a February survey conducted by the Colorado School Nutrition Association, 60% of districts participated, with 85% indicating that they were interested in opting into the program. According to Chalkbeat, the 10 largest districts in the state are participating and around 130 of the state’s 178 districts have indicated they plan to offer free meals next year.
In ASD, 3.1% of students qualify for free or reduced meals, according to Colorado Department of Education data, a total of 49 students. In the 2022-23 school year, the cutoff for a family of four to qualify was a household income of $51,338 annually in the contiguous United States.
Free school lunches remove stigma for food-insecure students, advocates like Ashley Wheeland, the director of public policy for Hunger Free Colorado, affirm.
“Aspen’s situation, since they pay for it separately, it’s a different situation,” Wheeland said. “But the goal of FF is to make sure that every kid can get a meal and not have to face shame or stigma.”
Aspen School District, for now, is planning to continue evaluating costs and how other districts fare in the first year before providing a recommendation to the school board at some point in the fall. Additional resources for families in need can be found through Aspen Family Connections, according to the district.
Roaring Fork School District opts in
Downvalley, the much larger Roaring Fork School District, already a National School Lunch Program participant, is all in on free meals for all.
Nutrition Services Director Octavio Maese oversees food delivery to the district’s 14 schools, spread from Glenwood Springs to Basalt. He said the district likely will have to bump up staffing, but also affirmed the new program won’t cost the schools further funds, in part because the infrastructure is already there.
“To me, I’ve always wanted this to be part of our normal routine. I think it’s wonderful to be able to provide meals to students without any financial expectation of them,” Maese said. “I think the biggest benefit is that we’re able to serve our entire population of students without any stigma … a student feeling shameful for getting a meal when they don’t have money or don’t feel like they’re capable of getting food.”
RFSD has already begun hiring kitchen staff for the fall — an easier task further downvalley from Aspen where housing, at least comparatively, is easier to find — to add to its staff of around 40 workers. The district was a participant in the pandemic free meals program, at times overwhelmed with supply chain and labor issues with an increased demand.
But with the hope of adding five employees before the next school year and time to prepare, Maese has confidence that his department will be successful under Healthy School Meals for All. In retrospect, he believes the pandemic can set a framework for what to expect and how to meet it under the new program.
During the pandemic federal program, he said meals served per day reached 2,800 to 3,000. In March this year, the average was about 1,800.
“We don’t really have good indicators in the future. What I’m using and what a lot of my constituents and colleagues from other nutrition services departments are doing, we’re using the data from COVID years. That’s our best benchmark,” Maese said.
Around a third of students in Roaring Fork qualify for free and reduced lunches, though the number may be higher. In December, the district had already accrued around $40,000 in lunch debt from unpaid meal balances, attributing much of it to the fact that many parents were unaware they once again had to apply for free or reduced status following the expiration of the federal program. The district did not collect on the debt for families that qualified for free meals and accepted donations in an effort to cover the difference.
Families that are on the cusp of qualifying for free or reduced meals will once again have their children fed at school.
“Although the program for providing meals for free and reduced households is robust, there’s certainly gaps within that program,” Maese said. “There are families I’ve seen who just missed the mark for having a reduced meal. They might make $200 more than the threshold, which doesn’t put them in a good position to provide food for their family on a consistent level, so they’re making sacrifices in other aspects.”
Maese believes that the increase in participation will allow him to expand his offerings by increasing money flowing through nutrition services. He said he’s not allowed to hold more than three months of operations costs in the department bank account, and must spend money to stay below that threshold.
“Our hope is that if we have an increase in reimbursement that we’re able to do more innovative things like have a food truck, explore hydroponic gardening, growing in-house, exploring local produce, things like that,” Maese said.
Maese noted that the increase in participation during COVID gave the schools the funding to transition to fully compostable serving items like napkins, trays and bags. He also acknowledged that his creative ideas would require more staffing, calling it a “mixed bag.”
He acknowledged some of the same challenges that Aspen did, including longer lunch lines and more administrative work and paperwork behind the scenes. Still, he believes the growing pains will be worth the cost of feeding more students in need.
The district will still be collecting free and reduced-lunch applications for data purposes. Maese emphasized that point in light of the recent meal debt situation, noting that it is one of the ways the district tracks low-income families, which impacts funding assistance beyond the lunchroom.