The Aspen School District was among several in Colorado to receive threatening phone calls on Wednesday, prompting an investigation that involves the FBI, said Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta.
According to an aggregation from Denver’s 9 News, at least 15 schools in Colorado received threatening calls on Wednesday with no credible threat being discovered. The affected schools are spread across the state and across all educational levels.
In the Roaring Fork Valley, Glenwood Springs High School also was targeted and went on lockdown shortly after Aspen’s was lifted. Schools in Basalt and Carbondale did not receive the threatening calls, but because of the situation in Aspen, the Roaring Fork School District placed them in “secure” mode, a safety step not as stringent as lockdown.
“It’s profoundly unfortunate in our country today that hundreds of thousands of children are experiencing these events in real time,” Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh said in a media briefing on Wednesday. “We trained for this. It’s an incredible amount of instructional time that has given up because we have to do it to keep our children and our staff safe. It’s not an easy time to be in schools, but we are grateful for the support of all these great folks in Pitkin County.”
In an email exchange, FBI Public Affairs Officer Vikki Migoya declined to give a list of schools affected by calls Wednesday morning, but acknowledged 9 News reporter Marc Sallinger’s list on Twitter.
Schools impacted include Englewood High School in the Denver suburbs, where the Englewood Police Department responded to a similar “call of shots fired,” and Ortega Middle School in Alamosa where there was a report of an armed individual.
Boulder High School had a caller state he was carrying a gun into the school. Brighton High School received a call from a man claiming to have a bomb outside the school.
Estes Park High School — which was closed for the day due to weather — also received a call.
The calls continued throughout the day, with Littleton Police Department tweeting just before 2 p.m. that it was responding to a report of an armed party, even though it “is aware of multiple false calls at schools today, however until determined or otherwise, LPD is treating this as a legitimate call.”
Sallinger tweeted that he confirmed that schools received calls in alphabetical order: Ortega Middle School in Alamosa was first at 8:25 a.m., followed immediately by Aspen then Boulder and Brighton.
Migoya declined to say if the incidents were being investigated as related or independently, “other than to say we will go where the information leads us.”
From a quick Google Search, “swatting” events have been reported in New Mexico, Oregon and Florida in recent days. A CBS News article said “more than a dozen Greater Boston schools went on lockdown” in the week preceding Feb. 17. On Wednesday, multiple schools in Idaho reported receiving “hoax” calls threatening violence to schools.
Locally, shortly after Aspen School District received the all-clear, Glenwood Springs High School — which, like all other Roaring Fork School District schools, went to a “secure” status while the incident in Aspen was considered active — went on lockdown due to a similar threat.
That prompted other schools in the district to return to a “secure” phase, in which classes resume normal proceedings, but no one is permitted in or out of the building. Students near the campus after that threat was resolved reported the lockdown lasting about 50 minutes.
“As you may have learned, a series of ‘swatting’ incidents happened to school districts across the state today,” RFSD Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez said in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon. “We always take any possible threat seriously. As these situations are distressing and strip away the sense of security in our schools and communities, we ask that you help us raise awareness about swatting.”
RFSD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.
Baugh said the two districts had communication in the morning during Aspen’s incident, but responding officials, following their sweeps of the three schools on the Aspen School District campus, felt that placing the schools into a incident response state was no longer warranted.
“I don’t think that incident specifically had any bearing on what we were doing up here in Aspen,” Burchetta said in the briefing.
He added that the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the FBI in the investigation.
“While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” Migoya said in an email statement. “It is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts officers from responding to an actual crisis.”
A spokesperson for Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.