Local law enforcement received a threatening message toward Aspen School District for the second Wednesday in a row, this time prompting a “Secure” response instead of a full-on lockdown.
One week to the day after Aspen School District — and roughly 20 other schools around Colorado — was the recipient of threats prompting the school to go into lockdown and the community to go into a panic, another call of the same nature was made to the school.
Threats made toward Aspen Middle School ultimately were discovered to be unfounded after the school instead opted for a “secure” response as opposed to last week’s lockdown. A “secure” response prevents individuals from entering or leaving the school, but programming continues normally.
“Our law enforcement received a call at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a very similar message as was received last week that caused our lockdown,” Aspen School District said in an email to parents. “Today, rather than locking down we secured all buildings at the outside entrances while law enforcement cleared the entire campus. After an ‘all clear’ we resumed normal activities.”
Like last Wednesday’s events, Aspen was one of several schools to receive threats across the state. Alamosa School District, Boulder Valley School District and others were repeat recipients of the calls, prompting an FBI investigation. Yesterday’s calls saw several schools respond similarly to the one made to Aspen; in an initial social media post from local law enforcement acknowledging responses to threats in Brighton, mention was made of last week’s hoax calls and a belief that the threat was not credible.
In Aspen, the threats in last week’s call were made toward Aspen Elementary School.
Roaring Fork School District, after Glenwood Springs High School went on lockdown in last week’s string of calls, went into “secure” as well on Wednesday in response to the threat made to Aspen. No calls were reported by RFSD or local law enforcement on Wednesday.
After last week’s events, Aspen School District was called out for its lack of communication, prompting a public town hall meeting in which Superintendent David Baugh apologized for the “shortfall.”
Yesterday, Aspen came close to adhering to its promises of updated information every half an hour. On Facebook, their initial acknowledgement of the secure was posted at 9:49 a.m., approximately 20 minutes after the call was received. They posted again at 10:01 a.m. to state they confirmed there was no threat, and again at 10:45 a.m. to announce that the Secure had been lifted. Each of the three posts was accommodated by another of the same information in Spanish, in response to a complaint by multiple parents following last week’s lockdown.
Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione and Undersheriff Alex Burchetta both did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.
“We will continue to respond per our safety protocols to all threats to the campus. Our law enforcement officers will also continue to respond appropriately,” the ASD email concludes.