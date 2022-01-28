Attendance figures are showing a return to baseline in the Aspen School District following nearly 200 reported cases of COVID-19 and thousands of absences in students and staff during the month of January.
Staff scrambled to cover classes, some teachers worked from home and other measures were taken to preserve in-person learning. Cumulative absences — COVID and non-COVID — peaked in mid-January, according to unofficial district data, with estimates of single-day attendance percentages dipping to around 70% for students. On the employee side, teacher absences continue to track in multiples after holding in double digits earlier in the month, according to the same approximations.
Superintendent Dave Baugh told the district’s board of education that there were 180 reported positive COVID tests between students and staff during the board’s Wednesday meeting.
“I think we’re in a better place than we were the first week or two of January for sure, but I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet,” Baugh said. “I do think we’re coming back to an even keel, as it were. Still, we have a lot of staff who have to do double duty and cover another’s classes, so that’s tough.”
Aspen High School felt the brunt of absences the hardest, particularly in the week of Jan. 10-14. On Jan. 11, the school saw an estimated month-high 173 student absences of its 568-pupil roster. By the end of the week, attendance rates had returned to the 90% threshold.
“It was hard,” Baugh said. “The administrators were covering classes. Teachers were picking up lunch and running to cover classes.
“If ever there was a point in the pandemic where we were stretched to close to the breaking point, I would say that is it. But, I would also say that that’s a week of great pride for the high school. They pulled together, they kept teaching,” he continued.
However, teacher absences held above 10 in the data at Aspen High during that week. The highest estimated attendance percentage among staff was 75%, or 36 out of 48. Teacher attendance hovered around 70% in the first week of classes at AHS, with Jan. 6 jumping to 85% before absenteeism spiked again.
In that first week, Aspen Elementary saw teacher attendance percentage in the 60s, with substitutes needed for 62.5 individual classrooms across the course of the week.
Aspen Elementary required six substitutes on Jan. 5, even as administrators and other staffers scrambled to make every classroom supervised. Baugh said the district had to “really dig deep,” to make sure that all classes were covered either by substitute teachers or staff.
The elementary school continues to feel the crunch the most, with an estimated nine teacher absences on Wednesday.
Across the district, student attendance is back above 90% in each of the schools this week with the exception of The Cottage Preschool, for which data was not available.
Baugh isn’t ready to call the omicron spike over but feels — hopes — his district is back on track. He highlighted how district workers and students continue to push through whatever adversity the pandemic gives them to keep, even in unprecedented times of absences, more than 70% of students in schools.
“We’ve talked a lot about the people who were here; the teachers, the kids, the custodians,” Baugh said. “It’s important to realize that 70% of the people were in during the toughest week of the pandemic.”