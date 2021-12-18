Attendance at Aspen schools was about 20% lower Friday than it was Thursday, as local law enforcement amped up its on-campus presence in light of alleged social media threats — particularly on the platform TikTok — of possible school violence that shook officials in districts across the country.
Some districts, such as in Carson City, Nevada, and Gilroy, California, outright closed high schools, not taking any chances. On Thursday, the Aspen School District sent out a notice to parents alerting them of the potential danger, explaining its plan to increase security via the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Aspen Police Department.
“It has come to our attention that there is a national TikTok message regarding the threat of school shootings in the United States on Dec. 17. This threat is not specific to the Aspen public schools, nor do we have any confirmed or suspicious activity at your schools, but nonetheless, we take matters of safety very seriously,” the notice said.
Thankfully, other than the lower attendance and more concentrated law enforcement on campus, the day passed without incident, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said.
“From the cops on the ground, they said it looked slower than usual, but still, kids were going to school. We had a presence at school. The threat was certainly nonspecific,” he said. “It’s the world of the internet. This is the world we live in: TikTok, Insta, Facebook and instant messaging. I think we acted appropriately without causing any real fear. And now the school day is over, and I think we’re getting back to normal.”
Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh acknowledged that the situation was a sensitive one — it’s been mere weeks since the Nov. 30 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, that left four students dead and seven more injured — and emphasized clear communication as essential to address threats, credible or not.
“I do know of several students and/or parents who opted to keep their kids home and do other stuff. You know for the most part, staff came to work, students came to school. Several of the classrooms were in 100% attendance, others were less so,” he said. “It’s a very sad time we live in. It boils down to, parents need information to make a decision. They also need to be part of the solution.”
Rumors circulated on TikTok of a trend dubbing Dec. 17 “National Shoot Up Your School Day,” according to media reports across the country. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Department of Homeland Security got involved — but TikTok officials have repeatedly said that no content including such threats have been found on the platform. Rather, a statement published to TikTok’s Twitter account, to which a spokesperson directed the Aspen Daily News, emphasized concern around misinformation spreading real-life fear.
“We’ve exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing. What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe,” the statement reads. “Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there’s no credible threat, so we’re working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy. If we did find promotion of violence on our platform, we’d remove and report it to law enforcement.
“Media reports have been widespread and based on rumors rather than facts, and we are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real-world harm,” it continues.
Still, there have been plenty of real-world, tragic incidents that leave education leaders not taking any chances. In a high school in Evanston, Illinois, six teenagers were arrested on Thursday after two handguns were found in the school. According to Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocacy group that tracks every time a gunshot occurs on a school campus in the United States, there have been 149 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2021, which resulted in 32 deaths and 94 injuries. Three of those occurred in Colorado, leading to one death and four injuries.
“We live in a country where schools are centers of assault,” Baugh said. “It’s just really, really disappointing that national leadership can’t do anything about it. We’re very grateful for local leadership that were fully supportive of us today, from the sheriff’s office to the police department — they were highly visible. We’re obviously grateful for that. It’s a shame that’s what it’s boiled down to.”
As it happened, Friday was already a scheduled teacher workday within the Roaring Fork School District, spokesperson Kelsy Been said via email, marking the start of winter break for students.
“We’ve been in close contact with law enforcement, who confirmed last night that there were no reports of any specific or credible threats to any of our schools,” she said. “Still, we’ve asked school leaders to remain vigilant today with staff working in buildings.”
The Aspen School District winter break starts Monday — another possible factor for Friday’s lower attendance, Baugh noted, though there “is no legitimate comparison to last year” because secondary school occurred remotely.