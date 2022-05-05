An independent curriculum audit showed Aspen School District is making strides in its curriculum development, with room to grow.
Consultant Joellen Killion presented to the district’s board of education Wednesday night over Zoom with the results of an assessment for the subjects of science, social studies and world language. Killion’s team found evidence of progress compared to a previous audit, but said there’s “still work to be done.”
“We certainly saw evidence that the work is beginning,” Killion said. “In some cases, it’s well on its way. There are some decisions that will help advance the work and accelerate the work.”
As the district tries to assimilate with the International Baccalaureate program, it sought out an audit to assess the district’s state of curriculum. Highlights included a developed world languages program that allows elementary school students to learn a second language, which Killion said is “not common.”
The biggest theme of improvement she cited was a dedication to comprehension and consistency, especially from one grade level to the next. Additionally, the audit found “few connections to the Colorado academic standards.”
“It became pretty clear that those standards were not front and center in making determinations of what students were expected to learn and when they were expected to learn it,” Killion said.
The state standards are used to create standardized tests such as the Colorado Measures of Academic Success. The board discussed if the standards were a proper measuring tool for the district, agreeing that it should be, at minimum, a baseline for the district to follow.
“The state defines the minimum standards and the state tests on those standards, so that would at least seem to be a minimum standard of ourselves,” board member Jonathan Nickell said. “We set a clear expectation as a district that, at least hopefully, our group will be much better and much more enriched and blow minimum state standards out of the water.”
Killion recommended the national standards, which she said “expect students to be more authentically applying their learning in real-life situations,” especially in science and social studies.
The audit team recommended considering the development of a comprehensive curriculum framework and management plan to improve ongoing development and the integration of content that engages students on the topics of diversity, citing a heavy Western European focus on diversity issues.
Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry said the next step is creating an internal curriculum team.
“I think the very first thing we need to do is start doing the considerations and using that as a guideline,” Mulberry said. “A very necessary next step in getting this done is creating a good, solid curriculum team is very important. We’ve tried it the other way where we bring in a curriculum person solely to do the work and where are we?”
Mulberry and board president Katy Frisch discussed how the leader of the team would likely be an internal candidate that reduces their teaching responsibilities for the sake of heading development of the curriculum. Mulberry added that some kind of stipend would be likely for the role, but that’s still being decided.
Killion said development of a comprehensive and consistent curriculum is not only beneficial to student learning, but can reduce teacher work hours.