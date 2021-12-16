The Aspen School District is marching along on its voter-approved directive to acquire more housing for teachers and staff with the acquisition of seven units this week, according to Elen Woods-Mitchell, the district’s housing manager.
The townhomes, located on the corner of 8th and Hallam streets, sit where the former Poppie’s Bistro Cafe was located. The sale price was $6.6 million, according Woods-Mitchell’s report to the Aspen School District Board of Education, which met Wednesday.
The seven units include 18 bedrooms, and employees are moving in this weekend. The Hallam development was part of the city’s housing credit program, in which developers build affordable housing to mitigate for employee housing requirements on commercial projects.
Voters approved a $94.3 million bond in 2020, with $45 million of it dedicated to housing for teachers. Currently the district houses 69 employees, or 26% of its staff. With the new bond money, the district aims to offer housing for 54% of staff by 2023.
There have been a handful of additional purchases — bringing the total to 12 — including a North Ridge three-bedroom townhome in Snowmass for $959,485, a one-bedroom Waterview condo for $445,000, a Mill Street one-bedroom unit for $500,000 and two units on Main Street for $1.48 million.
“We are trying to fill as many beds as possible, and obviously the ultimate goal is retention,” Woods-Mitchell said.
There are four potential acquisition opportunities that would add 45 units in the next two years, she said. Non-binding letters of intent have been signed for two projects, with one that could provide eight to 16 bedrooms and another that could provide 28-56 bedrooms, both in Aspen. No other specifics regarding the locations were discussed.
“We are really setting goals we can proud of,” Woods-Mitchell said. “We are trying to keep these properties close to campus. We are setting rents lower than [the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority], which is our plan. We like that we can offer a variety in Old Snowmass, there are core properties, there are one-offs in existing HOAS.
“We also want to be supportive and help people get into APCHA lotteries as needed and we feel like we provide a safety net for that. And we want to help out Pitkin County by keeping people close with traffic reduction,” she continued.
All of the district’s properties are offered as rentals to teachers. School board members questioned a 15-year housing goal of providing housing to 100% of staff, noting that some might not want to rent, among other reasons.
“I think the important word is to offer housing,” Woods-Mitchell said. “I agree that some people don’t want to be in rentals and some people don’t want to be tied to their employer. I think the important thing is to recognize there is a backlog in APCHA at the present time and how do we make sure the district doesn’t suffer from that.”
The board agreed, but urged caution and additional oversight.
“We don’t want to get in a situation, I assume, where we’re raising money from taxpayers to be APCHA No. 2,” said Katy Frisch. “Because we want to be spending money on academics.”
The district has spent about $11 million on housing to date of the $45 million earmarked from the bond money. To acquire the additional 45 units, an additional $53 million will be needed — meaning $12 million more than the original budget. The surplus would come from a bond premium that’s estimated to be at least $20 million, according to information from a school board meeting earlier this year.