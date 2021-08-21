The Aspen School District has been affected by the staff shortages that have hit restaurants, hotels and businesses across the country this summer.
With students returning to school on Wednesday, the district is searching for staff members to fill positions ranging from teachers to dishwashers to help support students in a number of ways this school year. The district is currently looking to fill four full-time roles in the food services department, four — or possibly five — full-time teachers at the Cottage Preschool, three part-time bus drivers, several part-time bus aides and a full-time bus mechanic.
“Running schools is a complicated process, fundamentally interconnected,” Superintendent Dave Baugh said in a press release. “If these positions are not filled it is much harder to deliver the first-rate education children need and deserve, as we will then have staff playing off base, exhausted and spread too thin. If we don’t have these positions filled, it will be harder to get the kids to school, support and feed them when they are here and finally clean up after the day is done. The whole organization is diminished.”
At the Cottage Preschool, Director Simone Grogan said that she has space in her infant room for more babies, but if she can’t find the staff she needs, she won’t be able to admit any more kids off the waitlist. That would be difficult, she said, because there is a high need for child care — more so than ever, these days — and parents are desperate.
“I’m seeing more people calling about day care than I have in the past,” she said. “And I personally wonder if people are not ready to go back to work, but I need staff to make the infant room work. There’s always a wait in the infant room.”
Grogan said that there are currently four babies in her infant room and one teacher. Until she hires another teacher, she won’t be able to admit any more infants. Attracting staff has been difficult, she added, despite the district’s list of benefits and pay scale. Cottage Preschool teachers can also utilize a staff bus that runs downvalley to El Jebel and Glenwood, which can make staff members’ commute to work much easier.
The food services department is also hoping that its benefits and perks will be enough to hire some desperately needed staff members. Director Tenille Folk said that the most serious need is at Aspen High School, where students have the option of purchasing breakfast and snacks throughout the day from grab-n-go bars. Folk said she doesn’t have the staff to keep those open this fall, so students won’t have access to breakfast or snacks in between classes.
“I’m just trying my best to get these kids fed because as we know, kids can’t learn if they don’t get to eat,” Folk said. “If I have someone who calls in sick or takes a day off, I don’t even have a backup plan. Normally it would be me, but I’m in the middle school.”
Folk will be personally staffing the Aspen Middle School cafeteria this fall, which will take time away from her administrative duties. Last school year, although there were challenges, it was manageable to keep students fed with the staff she had, she said.
“With the staff I had, we knew we were going to be able to do it because we knew when [the schools] would be open,” she said. “The staff that I currently have are amazing and they’re obviously here for the right reasons, but it is worrying that their workload is at maximum capacity right now.”
Folk added that unlike hotels and restaurants, she doesn’t have the option of hiring high school students or raising her prices to keep business going. The food services department feeds hundreds of students a day, Folk said, and every kid has to be fed, including students who utilize the district’s free and reduced lunch program.
School district board and staff meetings will also no longer be catered by food services until additional staff is hired. According to the press release, staff at the middle school are stretched so thin that one person taking a personal or sick day will result in no lunch service. The middle school is in need of a cashier during lunchtime, and the lack of one will lengthen lines and reduce time for students to eat. The middle school kitchen is also short on two staff members.
More information about open positions, pay and benefits can be found on the school district’s human resources webpage at aspenk12.net.