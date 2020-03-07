Amid growing concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus, Aspen School District officials announced Tuesday that it would suspend all international excursions and courses for the foreseeable future.
Interim superintendent Tom Heald sent out a statement to staff explaining the decision, as well as potential future action plans.
“In conversations with our Sister City partners and with staff designed courses, we recognize that the risk at this time is greater than the possible benefits, and we are far enough ahead of our various international travels that our international courses can be rescheduled to a later time once we know more about this global event,” he said in the statement.
Aspen Sister Cities is a middle school exchange program supported by the board of education. Prior to travel, many students prepare by taking the appropriate language courses in school.
“Aspen Sister Cities promotes interactive one-to-one exchanges where Aspen students stay with an international host student and that same international student stays with the Aspen student,” according to the program’s website. “Occasionally, due to vacations/holidays, prohibitive costs and the availability of students in the host cities, the student exchanges could be one way, so we would travel to the host city but not necessarily host a student here in Aspen.”
But for the group of students who were preparing to visit either Chamonix, France or Abetone, Italy, none of those exchange options are viable.
School board president Susan Marolt agreed with the decision, even though it’s impacting her family directly.
“My niece was supposed to go on the France trip, and she’s disappointed I think, but I think it’s probably a good decision,” she said. “We depend on Tom to advise us on what he knows is best, and we’re fully supportive. I totally understand what they were thinking.”
Heald didn’t make the decision unilaterally.
The district began a dialogue with Pitkin County Public Health in late January “in an attempt to begin to understand the scope and significance of this event,” he said.
Additionally, the district nurse, Elise Dreher, consulted extensively with her administrative colleagues to determine the best course of action.
In addition to concerns of exposure to the newly discovered virus that causes COVID-19 and has so far infected more than 100,000 people worldwide, officials also feared students risked quarantine abroad, Marolt said.
“Obviously, we don’t want our kids to get the virus, but then to be quarantined in France or wherever the trips were for two weeks, that wouldn’t be great either,” she said.
For disappointed students who had been looking forward to their upcoming trips, Marolt said she hopes it will be feasible to reschedule the exchanges, though it’s too soon to make predictions.
“I guess it’s kind of hard to know when it’s going to be good to reschedule at this point,” she said.
The announcement came days before the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Colorado made statewide headlines Thursday. As of Friday, the number of presumptive Colorado cases had increased to eight — with one case in neighboring Eagle County, according to numbers released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. With all but two cases still under investigation in Denver and El Paso counties, the probable cause of exposure was international travel or, with a case in Summit County, either international travel or contact with an out-of-state resident.
While no cases have been reported in the Roaring Fork Valley, both Pitkin and Garfield counties are preparing. On Friday evening, Pitkin Alerts distributed a link “for coronavirus preparedness information and resources.”
Heald, too, cited the Pitkin County Public Health website among the several resources he included in his statement, which ranged from information about coronavirus and COVID-19 to symptoms of stress.
“As always, you — our teachers, as liaisons to our students and the community — are critical to modeling and supporting thoughtfulness and competency during a time that can be fraught with emotion and uncertainty,” he said. “In the wake of an infectious disease outbreak, monitor your own physical and mental health. Know the signs of stress in yourself and your loved ones. Know how to relieve stress, and know when to get help.”
In addition to suspending international programs, the Aspen School District’s technology team has been working to develop tutorials for staff regarding instructing and conducting courses over the virtual platform Google Hangouts, should brick-and-mortar facilities close.
“Our nursing/health, technology, curriculum and student services teams have been planning for a spectrum of possible contingencies up to and including the cancellation of schools if needed and — as we learn more about this event and work with our local and state partners — how we would communicate our understanding and practices with our stakeholders,” he said.