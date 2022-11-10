Seven months after the Aspen School District filed a past-due audit report to the state, the district is seeking a routine deadline extension in the current audit cycle.
New Aspen School District Chief Financial Officer Dave Sholes said staff turnover was a main culprit in keeping the district from meeting the statewide Dec. 30 deadline. The district will seek the maximum 60-day extension, moving the deadline to March 1.
Sholes said he isn’t concerned about the process extending into May as it did last year, which put the district at risk of having property tax revenue withheld. Board members Katy Frisch and Jonathan Nickell said that since they first joined the board in 2019, an extension has been granted each year.
“When I got here we were behind in many of our in-house duties, you might say,” Sholes said in a phone interview. “That’s really nobody’s fault. We had to kind of just get moving on what we needed to do and complete so the auditor can get in here.”
When the audit was filed for the fiscal year ending June 2021, contracted auditor Paul Niedermuller of CliftonLarsonAllen in Broomfield highlighted the need for improved processes to compensate for staff turnover going forward. CLA and Niedermuller also were retained for the 2022 audit. This cycle was to be the first test of that, but Sholes’ predecessor, Linda Warhoe, left the district in the spring, throwing another turnover wrench into the audit work.
The audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year received an extension through the end of April 2022 after the release of federal compliance information was delayed. Typically, the latest deadline available is March 1.
As it stands, Sholes said there is still in-house work to do before auditors can begin field work. He said the timeline hopefully will be prepared for auditors by December, with a projected mid-January audit completion. With Thanksgiving and winter breaks approaching, Sholes said there simply is not enough time to have the work completed by the deadline.
“It wasn’t that our books weren’t in good shape, it’s that we didn’t have everything reconciled, so to do that you need to go back in time,” Sholes said. “The work wasn’t completed the way it should have been done last year, but that’s nobody’s fault.”
Sholes said that Niedermuller was asked to be available to the board at Wednesday night’s meeting. He was not present via Zoom. Niedermuller and CLA also did not immediately respond to a request for an interview for this story.
Sholes said there are no financial implications for requesting an extension, saying his understanding is that it’s not uncommon for districts to take the action and the Colorado Department of Education takes a “carte blanche” approach to the concept.
Issues could only arise if the deadline is missed, a scenario that Sholes is not concerned about.
“We’ll have our ducks in a row, we’ll have the audit completed by March 1. The 60 days is plenty of time for us,” he said. “I’ve been having weekly meetings with our auditor and my finance team to make sure we’re on the same page and we’ve been making some real good progress. I don’t see it as an issue. In my mind, if it happens next year, then you can say it’s an issue.”
Last year’s audits did find procedural issues that needed correcting, but ASD received a clean opinion with no fraudulent or problematic filings.