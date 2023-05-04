Aspen School District is joining others across the country seeking legal compensation for the drawbacks of social media on its students.
Following approval of a contingent fee agreement with firm Marc J. Bern & Partners, LLP by the Board of Education in its April 26 meeting, ASD is entering the mass tort litigation fight against social media, specifically the mental wellness issues they can allegedly manifest.
“The problem is social media has written these algorithms, these programs that are designed to addict kids, younger and younger and younger, and it’s working really well,” Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh said via phone call Friday. “It’s really negatively impacted schools. We’re spending lots on counselors, social workers. … We’re joining this litigation to try to return some money to the classroom that we’re having to spend elsewhere so the kids can be successful in the classroom.”
Aspen joined with Marc J. Bern & Partners officially last Wednesday. The firm has offices from coast-to-coast, but Founding Partner Marc J. Bern has a daughter enrolled at Aspen High School.
The lawsuit will be filed in the coming weeks, Bern told Aspen Daily News, and will name the parent companies of prominent social media platforms as the defendants. This includes Meta (parent of Facebook and Instagram), Snap (Snapchat), Alphabet (Google and Youtube) and ByteDance (TikTok), amongst others.
Bern said that the lawsuit stems from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to shift from a college-aged target audience to one that included teenagers and younger, asserting that it was after that decision that other social media platforms started targeting children.
Similar lawsuits have been popping up across the country since the beginning of the school year.
According to the Washington Post, the first instance of legal action came from Seattle Public Schools in Washington state in early January. In the months since, similar complaints have been filed from California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and other states. The assertions mainly boil down to a mental health crisis brought on by social media inciting addictive behaviors and contributing to cyberbullying, offline bullying and suicidal ideation.
“We claim that (Zuckerberg’s) algorithms have now been written to literally addict kids to their platform, and of course this extends to Snapchat or Instagram or YouTube or any of the other defendants we’re talking about,” Bern said. “We believe that has led to the tremendous increase in mental illness over the past eight, nine, 10 years.”
Bern said his firm is currently representing nearly 50 school boards in Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania and other states and is encouraging other counties and municipalities to join.
He added that, unlike a class action lawsuit, each entity will be filing their own lawsuits against the defendants, chasing a unique pool of compensation versus a lump sum that would be distributed from a single case in a class action suit.
Per the contingent fee agreement approved by the board in its last meeting, the district will assume no risk in the event of a lost case. The attorneys are assuming the costs and disbursements of the litigation. In turn, Marc J. Bern & Partners will receive 25% of the gross sum recovered.
In March, ASD agreed to receive just over $32,000 from a settlement from the nationwide class action lawsuit against JUUL Labs, a vaping products company. Similarly, Aspen entered that lawsuit — in Baugh’s first year in the district in 2020 — to combat what it and others across the country saw as a national health crisis. The JUUL lawsuit was tried by Frantz Law Group out of San Diego.
“We joined that litigation and it’s very similar to this one,” Baugh said. “Vaping is a huge problem for schools and it’s actually getting better, probably as a result of this litigation. … I expect something similar to happen; we had to do a little bit of work to figure out how much time and energy we were putting into vaping.”
Baugh said that the district has explored efforts like blocking social media websites on school internet in the past, but “there’s always a workaround and the kids figure out the workaround way faster than we will.”
The district is also developing a “digital citizenship” curriculum to assist in educating students on going online safely.
Outside of that, there are limitations to what the district can do to prevent students from falling victim to supposedly predatory social media practices.