The Aspen School District will ask voters in November to reauthorize current funding sources, including a general obligation bond, and extend a sales tax in Aspen and a property tax in Snowmass Village to pay for capital projects identified in the district’s master plan.
The school board voted in a special meeting on Friday to approve language for Ballot Issue 4A, which asks if Aspen School District No. 1 debt should be increased by up to $94.315 million, with a maximum repayment of up to $161.9 million, to fund general obligation bonds. The current bonds are due to retire in 2021.
Voters in the city of Aspen will also be asked if a 0.3% sales tax designated for the school district should be extended another five years. Snowmass Village voters will be asked to reauthorize a property tax sufficient to earn $510,000 annually, rather than a set mill rate. Both of those taxes were set to sunset in 2021 as well.
“None of these will increase taxes,” said Susan Marolt, president of the Aspen School District Board of Education, on Monday. She said the proposals extend taxes that are already in place.
“We were concerned because of COVID and the economy,” she said.
Language in the general obligation bond resolution adopted Friday said there is not enough money to serve the district’s capital needs.
“WHEREAS, there are not sufficient existing funds in the treasury of the District to fund the capital improvements included in the District’s capital plan and the Board has accordingly determined that the public interest and the needs of the District require the issuance of general obligation bonds and the levy of property taxes to pay such bonds,” the resolution reads in part.
Housing, housing
Acquiring and constructing affordable housing is critical to attracting and retaining quality teachers and staff, the district and the public have said.
Aspen School District’s current housing inventory includes 50 rentals, the newest of which is West Ranch in Woody Creek. The district also has units in Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt.
Demand can support the development of at least 50 units in the future, district staff have emphasized, and the public seems to agree.
In an August 2020 school district survey of 437 respondents (surveys were mailed to 6,720 people), 58% selected, “Attract and retain teachers and staff by acquiring or contracting affordable rental housing for District employees primarily Aspen, Snowmass Village and/or Woody Creek and improving existing District-owned housing units” as the top priority.
Uses identified in the school district’s 2020 Facilities Master Plan that could be supported by the general obligation bond funds range from plumbing, HVAC and roofing improvements, updated technology in the classrooms, science labs, libraries and “addressing energy efficiency upgrades districtwide.”
And while a decision on the scope of proposed improvements awaits more public input and cost estimates, “The Board of Education is, however, committed to keeping the amount of the funding proposal to a maximum of $95 million such that the current tax levy would not need to be increased,” the survey information states.
Said Marolt: “If we can maintain the status quo, it will set the school district up for the future.”
Travis Elliott, spokesperson for the town of Snowmass Village, said representatives from the school district had attended two town council meetings, including one on Aug. 17, to request and discuss the property tax extension.