An unknown emergency incident at the Aspen School District campus was underway at around 9 a.m.
A public information specialist for the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said she received her first call about a situation possibly involving an active shooter at the campus around 8:35 a.m. However, Sheriff Michael Buglione texted the Aspen Daily News one hour later to say the situation appeared to be "a hoax" and there was no active shooter.
The area was closed to traffic. Law enforcement cordoned off the area. The high school, middle school and elementary school buildings were on lockdown. Other unofficial and conflicting reports stated that the buildings were in the process of being cleared between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The Aspen School District's web page stated at 9:30 a.m. that the campus "remains in lockdown. Students and buildings are secure. Parents, please do not come to the campus. Please return here for updates on the half hour," the district's webpage stated.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 9:15 a.m. was asking that everyone "stay away from the area at this time. We will update with information as it becomes available." Again, parents were being asked not to go to the campus to pick up students.
Other reports suggested that there may be a coordinated hoax at schools across the state. A story on the Boulder Daily Camera's website as of 10 a.m. said schools in that area were on lockdown after "unconfirmed reports of an active shooter." In the Roaring Fork Valley, midvalley and downvalley schools were taking precautions similar to those in Aspen.
Another report from the Aspen School District at around 9:45 a.m. suggested that the situation had calmed. "Parents of [Aspen Elementary School] may come to campus to pick up their children. Law enforcement will be on hand to guide parents to the front door. Please bring ID to pick up your child."
Other information indicated that eastbound Highway 82 traffic near the Aspen airport was at a standstill for most of the morning and motorists were being rerouted away from the area to McLain Flats Road.
A Pitkin County Alert at 10:15 a.m. stated that all Aspen School District schools "are CLEARED of the threat. The [district] will be communicating directly with parents about the plan for reunification. PARENTS, please monitor your communications from the district for directions on where to go for reunification. Please have identification with you. If you are not trying to get reunification to pick up a child please stay out of the area to avoid more traffic."
An 11:29 PitkinAlert message provided further direction from the school district:
"PitkinAlert from the Aspen School District: Attention parents and caregivers in our community. All students will be released from school today. Law enforcement will be at the roundabout and at Bus Barn Lane to direct parents to the correct location for pickup. Please stay in your car and bring an ID.
Please be patient and follow the designated pickup procedures to ensure a safe and efficient process. Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of all students, and we appreciate your support in achieving this. Thank you!"
Spanish translation:
"¡Atención padres y cuidadores en nuestra comunidad! Todos los estudiantes saldrán de la escuela hoy. La policía estará en la glorieta y en la calle Bus Barn para dirigir a los padres al lugar correcto para recogerlos. Por favor quédese en su auto y traiga una identificación. Por favor sea paciente y siga los procedimientos designados de recogida para garantizar un proceso seguro y eficiente. Apreciamos su cooperación y comprensión. Nuestro objetivo principal es garantizar la seguridad de todos los estudiantes, y apreciamos su apoyo para lograrlo. ¡Gracias!"
This story is developing.