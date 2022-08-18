Aspen schools still rank well above average in virtually every state comparison in standardized testing data released by the Colorado Department of Education on Wednesday.
But, like the rest of the state, there has seen some slipping in the wake of COVID-19.
In both the tests designed for high schools and those for middle schools and below, Aspen ranks below state mean scores in one category — fifth-grade Colorado Measurements of Academic Success mathematics. In the 23 other categories across CMAS and the PSAT/SAT, Aspen is either equal or ahead of the average Colorado student. However, particularly in the PSAT/SAT, regression since 2019 has reared its face.
In the three tests since 2019 — none were given in 2020 — Aspen has seen a major drop across math scores on PSAT/SAT. In 2019, 60.5% of scores were deemed at the College Readiness Benchmark, a metric designed by SAT organizing body College Board. In 2022, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations was 40.3. The data uses these two data points synonymously, subtracting one from the other for the “change 2019 to 2022 metric,” in which Aspen saw a 20.2-point decrease. In the 10th-grade level PSAT, the school has seen a 10.5-point dropoff and in the ninth-grade PSAT it has seen an 11.5-point drop.
The state, over that time period, has seen a drop of 4.4 on the SAT, an increase of 0.6 in the 10th-grade PSAT and a drop of 8.8 in the PSAT for ninth-graders.
In CMAS, the district saw a 5.3% drop in students meeting or exceeding expectations in English language arts between 2019 and 2022. Over the same time period, the state overall has seen a 2.6% drop. On the math side, Aspen’s negative 1.8% is better than the state’s negative 3.2%.
It is widely accepted that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted education, forcing students to miss school or learn remotely. The district also is restructuring its curriculum based around that of the International Baccalaureate program.
ASD Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry declined to comment on the data until the district can adequately parse through it — it landed in school district mailboxes on Tuesday night.
Mulberry said the data will be compiled and presented to the district’s Board of Education at its meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 24).