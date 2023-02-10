In the wake of the Aspen School District going into a “secure” mode following a potential threat last month, and Wednesday’s minor gas leak that led to the cancellation of classes at Aspen High School, Superintendent David Baugh spoke about student safety measures to the Board of Education on Wednesday.
Baugh was pleased with the school’s response to a potential threat on Jan. 25 when Charles Draughn made menacing threats to the Summit County School District and subsequently made his way to Old Snowmass.
Baugh said protocols, as well as general student discipline policies, have been followed by his staff “to a tee” recently. Training is continuous for the district’s staff and its school resource officers, including Cam Daniels, of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, and Alyse Vollmer, of the Aspen Police Department.
“We’re extraordinarily fortunate to have some phenomenal partnerships and first responders that we partner with, beginning with [the] unfortunate Summit County incident,” Baugh said in Wednesday’s school board meeting. “It’s unfortunate that school safety continues to be a big story in the national news,”
The district relies on a “Standard Response Protocol” created by the I Love U Guys Foundation, which guides schools into one of five scenarios based on the threat, putting them either into a hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate or shelter procedure. It’s the process by which the district, and those downvalley, determined and acted on a “secure” protocol in January, allowing the school day to continue at near-normal, with the exception of all activities that required leaving the building.
For internal threats — such as those resulting from student behavior — the district has state-law based policies around discipline and uses the Colorado School Safety Resource Center’s Threat Assessment and Management Protocol. The assessment helps the district to scale a threat level on four tiers and respond accordingly and with appropriate staff, Baugh said.
He reported that the district has updated its practices and procedures over the past two years, setting up safety teams at each of the district’s schools.
Baugh said all school staff underwent training on the protocols in August ahead of the first day of classes. He said that getting substitute teachers up to speed is an area that needs improvement, but is being worked on.
From the local partners side, Daniels said he believes the district is excelling in the resources it provides.
“From what we had seen during the safety conference over the summer, they had presented what a model SRO program would look like,” Daniels told board members. “I would say we either have those things or are solidifying all of them, not necessarily just the things brought by the sheriff’s office or APD, but the team in general at school provides when it comes to things like mental health resources, just all of it. We’re doing a good job of continuing to get better.”
The protocols and policies are available to view online. Baugh said that communicating the district’s safety to the community is important and it has an open-door policy in that regard.
“We welcome the opportunity to discuss this with parents, one-on-one; we’ve invited numerous parents to campus and Zoom meetings in the past few weeks and will continue to do so,” Baugh said. “We just continue to think about how we can do this better. We want our students to grow as a result of discipline.