In preparation for elementary students’ return to classrooms Monday — as well as fifth- and sixth-graders, in a hybrid model with two cohorts that trade weeks between in-person and virtual learning — the Aspen School District tested 496 people Thursday.
“We’re waiting for those results,” Superintendent David Baugh said Friday.
Any positive test results will not impact more than the individual’s ability to return to school — grades seven through 12 will remain online — because neither students nor staff have interacted in person since before Thanksgiving.
The district still has a batch of tests left to continue its weekly voluntary testing program, he continued, with assurances from Pitkin County that more are on the way.
“We’re very grateful about our ongoing partnership with the county,” he said.
The Roaring Fork Valley has seen a much more robust testing rollout in the last six weeks or so, when — according to county officials — the state pivoted and, using unspent monies from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act, made tests more readily available to local municipalities. In partnership with Los Angeles-based Curative, Inc., Colorado has overseen the installation of testing kiosks capable of processing up to 500 tests per hour, and the school district uses the company’s tests and lab in its program.
“In the early days [of the pandemic], who can get a test, how to allocate testing was really challenging,” said Miranda Gottlieb, Curative vice president of marketing. “This is why Curative was created. Part of the limiting factor for many communities had to do with payment. The federal government appropriated an additional fund to support the reimbursement, through the Health Resources and Services Administration.”
While “medically necessary” testing is billable to insurance companies under the CARES Act, the patient should not incur any costs, and the HRSA fund reimburses the cost of testing those without insurance, Gottlieb explained.
But the coronavirus relief money expires Dec. 30.
“Then we’re exploring a number of options with Curative labs, and I have a 9:30 call Monday morning to explore getting a Curative kiosk providing testing through them,” Baugh said. “What we’re trying to do is [get through Jan. 21]. We are hoping that on Jan. 21 there will be some really clear guidance coming out of Washington.”
While Baugh said he won’t know an exact price tag for the Curative kiosk until after Monday’s call, he’s been given the impression that, through insurance and fundraising, it will be doable.
“We are guardedly optimistic that we’ll be able to continue to provide testing at current levels through Jan. 21,” he said. “We’ve been told there’s a number of people that might be able to help out [with covering the cost].”
The district’s testing program was a big piece of the strategy in safely reopening classrooms in a way that made both staff and student families feel more confident about returning to an in-person learning model, but it’s not the only factor.
“This is a strong component of a layered mitigation system,” Baugh said in an email to families Thursday. “We also are requesting everyone to observe the best practices for containment, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. And importantly, please fill out the symptom checker every day, and if you’re symptomatic, please don’t come to school! We have said this since we returned to campus and never has it been more important.”
The Cottage preschool is currently open; kindergarten through fourth grade will be back in classrooms, with regular bus schedules, Monday; grades five and six will maintain the hybrid cohort model until “the New Year,” Baugh said; and grades seven through 12 will remain remote until at least Dec. 18.
“Over the next two weeks, we’re figuring out what we’re going to do in January,” Baugh said.
Overall, though, the superintendent is optimistic about what 2021 will look like for the school community.
“The research and the stuff that’s coming out from around the country, there’s two ecosystems — there’s the in-school ecosystem, with proper mitigation, it’s very different from the ecosystem outside, which is a complete trainwreck due to a lack of a national focus,” he said. “In the classrooms, it’s a much safer place to be, as a student and a teacher.”