Spiffed out in a roomy suit, Dante Clark took his spot in front of the Aspen School District Board of Education.
He was only given five minutes to present, but the seventh grader made the most of them. Alongside social studies teacher Adam Flatt, Clarke gave his pitch for an expanded Black History Month curriculum in the school district, whose Black student population rounds down to 0% among demographics distributions.
“Last February, we were just not doing much for Black History Month,” Clark said. “I talked to my dad about it, and he said that I should speak out and let people know.”
He emailed Flatt and one of his language arts teachers. They agreed and showed documentaries at the end of February in their classes. But Clark wasn’t satisfied.
Enlisting the help of Flatt, the duo began a full audit not only of the middle school’s Black History Month offerings, but what the state’s standards are for it. They found that only eighth-grade standards “can be connected to Black History Month,” through a passage in the Common Core State Standards Civics Outcomes guidelines.
Clark asked Aspen’s eighth-grade teachers Dana Berro and Lyssa Duncan how that translated to Aspen. They said that it has been “problematic” to align February with their Black history studies due to their curriculum units.
“But we’re trying,” Berro and Duncan said, according to Clark’s presentation.
They said their focus on the first 100 years of U.S. history incorporates the themes of slavery, abolition, the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th and 14th Amendments. They listen to the play “Day of Tears,” which focuses on the largest slave auction in history.
Typically, they cover the civil rights movement in February, but shifted it to the end of the semester this year.
Clark queried teachers in fifth through seventh grades — including Flatt — on what it would take to incorporate more teaching of Black history during Black History Month. He asked if 10 minutes each day would be enough to incorporate the curriculum and if teachers would be willing to do the development work during their own time.
Fifth-grade teacher Alex McQuillan focused on bringing the message to the entire school, not just individual classrooms.
“If it was a full-school celebration, it would feel better and more fluid,” McQuillan said.
McQuillan added that he had no issue taking on curriculum creation, but said it would be easier in a collaborative space.
Sixth-grade teacher Kris Kaplinski said it was doable with planning time in December, with prerequisite reading for teachers and students with a perspective from a Black author. He added that he would prefer the dedication of 22 full classes for the subject.
Flatt recommended a schoolwide Black History Month book read, but said that each class would have to integrate the month of recognition and Eastern hemisphere history to meet state standards.
The presentation concluded with the presentation of two sources of Black History Month curriculum for streamlined implementation from the Center for Racial Justice in Education and Teaching Tolerance. Clark and Flatt requested that one or some professional development days be committed to creating a curriculum.
Clark hopes to see planning done in January 2023 for a full lesson plan by the following February.
“Black History Month benefits our school community by keeping students educated on past events and how these events have shaped our history,” Clark said. “This curriculum will provide context for how we got to where we are today and a deep understanding of the problems we still face.”