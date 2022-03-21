What began as community screenings for short film submissions in Aspen Film Founder Ellen Hunt’s basement has become an opportunity for filmmakers around the world to Oscar qualify for their cinematic short-form storytelling.
As Aspen Film enters its 31st annual Shortsfest, Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel reflects on the festival’s significant past to look toward its flourishing future.
Commencing April 5-10 in-person for the first time in three years, the 2022 Aspen Shortsfest brings fresh young voices, new local programs and increased educational efforts to its six-day celebration of short films.
The prestigious festival was spearheaded by Hunt — a beloved co-founder and longtime director of Aspen Film, who passed away in January 2021, Wrubel said — and throughout its more than three decades of existence, Shortsfest has been a platform for visiting filmmakers, as well as local educators and students, to engage in enriched cinematic storytelling both on and off the screen.
“One of the reasons that this festival is so important to me, to the organization and … to Ellen, is that we’re capturing a lot of young talent at the beginning of their careers and we’re also able to share voices from around the world,” Wrubel said. “You know, we’ve had a lot of really big filmmakers who came here through Shortsfest before they became really big directors.”
When Hunt and co-founders Gail Holstein and Carol Rudolph launched Filmfest in 1979, the arts organization now known as Aspen Film showcased features, short films and everything in between as part of its original annual festival, Wrubel said.
As Filmfest grew over the years, Hunt recognized an abundance of high-quality short-form content, Wrubel explained, deciding that this short-films division deserved its own festival.
In 1991, Aspen Shortsfest was born in Hunt’s basement, where she brought friends and other local Aspenites together for screenings and discussions on short-film submissions.
“Ellen’s whole thing was that she wanted it to be very much a community festival,” Wrubel said. “You’ll find a lot of people in town today who would say ‘Oh, we used to screen for Shortsfest’ — it was really a community involvement.”
These community gatherings in the early ’90s grew to bring what is now recognized as a premier short-film festival for filmmakers around the world.
During the earlier years of Shortsfest, Hunt was able to get a couple of categories Oscar qualified, Wrubel said, and now the festival Oscar-qualifies in five categories — animation, comedy, drama, documentary and short short — standing as one of four Oscar-qualifying events in the country that is solely dedicated to short films.
Aspen Shortsfest is a “very in-demand festival for filmmakers,” Wrubel said, explaining how in most other festivals, short films are a “sidebar.”
“Shorts filmmakers love to be here and love the experience because it’s not that they’re a sidebar of a larger festival, they really get a lot of focus and attention,” Wrubel said. “These filmmakers all tend to roam around town in a big posse, and they all go to all the programs to watch each other’s films — it’s almost like a tribal experience for them, and it’s pretty amazing that we have people from all over the world coming in.”
This year, Aspen Film received almost 3,000 submissions, and the upcoming festival will feature 77 selected films by directors representing 28 countries.
“We literally go from Nigeria to the North Pole to Mississippi to all across Europe, so you’re really getting stories of cultures around the world,” Wrubel said. “But the common thread throughout everything, I think — whether it’s an animated piece, a documentary, a fiction film — is that as different as we all are, humanity is similar in so many ways.”
Throughout the week, there will be daily and nightly screenings at the Wheeler Opera House, as well as happy hours and post-film events at various locations around town with drink specials for the filmmakers and visiting guests in the industry.
Additionally, the filmmakers will engage in various educational settings, whether it be coming to speak in high school classrooms throughout the valley or working directly with the two student groups traveling from Springfield, Missouri, and Austin, Texas, on their in-progress film projects.
“We do our biggest Film Educates program through Shortsfest, and we really try to engage as many students as possible throughout the week,” Wrubel said. “But in looking to expand that educational footprint, that’s when it dawned on us that we really need to have a sidebar program for young filmmakers who are creating.”
For the first time this year, Shortsfest will present a free program at the Isis Theatre on Sunday, April 10, showcasing two short-film projects made by groups of high school students within the valley — one film was created by Aspen High School students and the other by a group of students from Bridges High School in Carbondale in collaboration with nonprofit organizations 5Point Film and Voices.
The screening event, entitled “Young Emerging Voices in Film,” will be followed by a panel discussion among some of the student filmmakers, Wrubel said, and marks the beginning of a greater educational initiative through Aspen Film.
“That’s going to be a launchpad for a new film education program for us next year, which we’re still sorting out. But we realize it’s important, especially for something like Shortsfest, to be able to have young voices within this experience,” Wrubel said.
Tickets for the 31st Aspen Shortsfest programming will become available to the public tomorrow through aspenshowtix.com.