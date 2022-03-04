Aspen Skating Club returns to the rink for its annual spring show featuring a talented cast of local skaters, from toddlers to adults. This year’s performance, “Broadway On Ice,” will take place Saturday at the Lewis Ice Arena located in the Aspen Recreational Center.
There are two showing options — one at 2 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m. — and with festive costumes and upbeat choreography, the members of Aspen Skating Club are presenting 20 different Broadway musical numbers on ice.
Aspen Skating Club Director Teri Hooper describes this year’s show as “extra special,” mentioning how they were unable to put on the performance last year due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been rehearsing for about six weeks, and we’re doing dress rehearsal run-throughs all this week,” Hooper said. “You can feel the excitement from our skaters to be back on the ice performing again.”
Among the 20 Broadway musicals represented in the show are fan favorites from different time periods, including “Sweet Charity,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Chicago,” “Hairspray,” “Annie,” “Cats” and many more.
“What I tried to do was take the most popular musicals that were family appropriate and had significant songs — recognizable hits, per se — and bring out those numbers through the show,” Hooper said.
Hooper, who has been in her director role with Aspen Skating Club for 25 years, curated “Broadway On Ice” to be versatile and inclusive to all. Running about 90 minutes, she said there will be a combination of group numbers and solo performances and will feature skaters ranging from beginners to high-level competitors.
Hooper especially looks forward to bringing back the “dad’s number” this year. The crowd-favorite piece is a tradition that started a few years ago and spotlights a group of the young skaters’ dads for a funny, lighthearted act on the ice.
Toward the end of the show, there will also be a special guest solo performance by American figure skater Karen Chen. Chen, who is a 2022 Olympic silver medalist and was the 2017 U.S. national champion, skated with the club in Aspen during her teenage years and “graciously agreed” to come back for this show, Hooper said.
“Karen’s coming fresh off of the Olympics and going on to compete in Worlds in two weeks,” Hooper said. “So it’s really special that we were able to get her to come perform for us in Aspen.”
Chen will also be hosting a seminar on Sunday for the higher-level members of Aspen Skating Club — a coaching opportunity for local skaters to learn from the best, Hooper explained.
Established more than 50 years ago, Aspen Skating Club is one of the oldest and longest-running clubs in the Roaring Fork Valley, according to Hooper. Throughout its existence, the club has produced a number of gold medalists and national competitors such as four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott and 1994 national junior champion Jere Michael.
“For a skating club in a town this size, to be active this long and to be as big as we are is a huge accomplishment,” Hooper said.
The club currently has more than 80 members, ranging from 3 year olds to adults from throughout the valley. Hooper noted that memberships are open year-round and anyone in the community interested in joining Aspen Skate Club can do so at any point.
Hooper — who was a high-level national skater in her competitive days and has been coaching skating since the 1970s — said that many of the involved skaters compete nationally and the club has an “incredible coaching team,” offering skating classes for all ages and levels throughout the year.
As a nonprofit organization, the annual spring show serves as Aspen Skating Club’s major fundraising event. In conjunction with a community bake sale and online silent auction — accessible on the club’s website through Sunday — ticket sales for the show go toward programming, the competitive skaters and purchasing ice, which is “extremely expensive” and paid for by the club on an hourly basis, Hooper said. A portion of the money raised also goes to Aspen Hope Center.
“For us, this big annual performance is a fundraiser but also an opportunity for our members to get out there and perform on their frozen stage,” Hooper said. “The costumes are adorable, and it’s a moment for our skaters to dress up and show off what they know — show off what they’ve learned through the year.”
Hooper expressed her gratitude for this year’s group of community members and parents stepping up to help with makeup, costuming and behind-the-scenes tasks to make the show go on.
“We’ve had an incredible group of volunteers and parents donating their time and expertise to help bring the show together,” she said. “It’s a family show all about upbeat music and great skating to go along with it.”
“Broadway On Ice” will commence Saturday at the ARC Lewis Ice Arena for a 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. showing. The show is free for children under the age of five, and tickets are $10 for ages 5-17 and $25 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.