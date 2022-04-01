In its continued effort to diversify and enrich the Aspen experience for billionaires, Aspen Ski Inc announced an expanded menu for its already wildly popular AspenG program. The new program is called AspenXX.
“We looked at what’s out there and if we hope to attract more billionaires, we have to offer them more,” Aspen Ski Inc CEO Like Mapkan said on Thursday. “Twenty-course meals with eggs from endangered species like sage grouse and sturgeon caviar from Russia just won’t cut it anymore. We have to try harder.”
The AspenXX program will include carefully choreographed experiences starting from the moment guests leave their hotel rooms to the moment they go to bed at night. At 7 a.m., guests will be met with bathrobes warmed to 98 degrees and spun from unfair-trade cotton grown exclusively in Alabama on farms irrigated with French spring water.
While they sip their coffee made from beans individually cultivated to their taste by unpaid child laborers, a finely edited video of their previous days’ accomplishments on the slopes will be shown. The videos are meant to highlight the billionaires’ remarkable achievements — from putting their boots on to entering the gondola and completing as many as two runs before lunch at the Sunpatio. It will include mood music and slow-motion montages of the members as they tackle runs such as Dawdler, The Meadows, and Assay Hill.
“Part of taking care of AspenXX members is trying to understand where they come from and the struggles they’re enduring as human beings,” Mapkan said. “With the new Russian trade barriers and the scarcity of good caviar, these people are hurting. And it doesn’t end there. Can you imagine refueling a Gulfstream Jet with the price of aviation fuel? The morning videos are a way of giving them the assurance that it’s going to be OK.”
After breakfast, Aspen XX members will be transported to the gondola, newly retrofitted for their comfort. Every car on the gondola will have its own concierge, sommelier and a classical violinist to ease the hardships of the ride. Seats have been upgraded with Moroccan leather and the steel floors have been paneled with rare woods from the rainforest.
When asked if the Ski Inc was worried about the duct-tape crowd ruining the Moroccan leather with its sticky duct-tape, Mapkan seemed perplexed. “Do you think they’ll still be allowed on the gondola?” he asked. “You think we’re going to provide a sommelier for people who probably put ice in their wine? Not! That’s what Lift 1-A is for.”
After a hard day’s skiing, members will have the option of an apres-ski experience at a special bar built and curated for their pleasure. Ski Inc will subtly pepper the bar with young supermodels of all sexes to feign admiration and adoration of the billionaires. These supermodels are taught to sit wide-eyed and in rapt attention as the billionaires describe their technical prowess on skis, their net worth (rounded to the nearest hundred million), and their humanity as evidenced by charities named after themselves. Phrases the super models are taught to say include, “That’s amazing,” “Wow how did you ever do that?” and “I’m so honored to be here with you!”
Evenings will find the AspenXX members back in their warm beds and 2,000 thread-count sheets reflecting on just how fun and spontaneous ski adventures can be if you pull yourself up by your hedge fund and don’t waste your fortune on the frivolous.