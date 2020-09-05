Aspen Skiing Co. said it will be a few more weeks until they reveal what ski passes and lift tickets will look like for the 2020-21 season, Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications, said Friday.
“At this point, we are targeting an announcement for late September,” he said. “We are continuing to work on an array of pass products and a ticketing strategy that we feel will best serve the needs of our community partners, pass holders and guests. It is important that we do this thoughtfully and deliver a mix of products that best meets the specific needs of Aspen Snowmass.”
Discussions continue with state and local agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and other industry partners on safety recommendations to meet the challenges ahead wrought by COVID-19.
Last week, Vail Resorts said it would use a reservation system this season, with Epic Pass holders getting priority over the general public for on-mountain space in order to limit numbers and allow for social distancing measures in the wake of the pandemic. Until early December, only Epic Pass holders can access the Vail Resorts mountains.
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that locals are nervously awaiting how Aspen Skiing Co. plans to unfurl its ticket and pass protocols, including how a reservation system and/or blackout days will affect the skiing habits of locals and guests.
Hanle gently asked for patience: “We promise to roll this out in plenty of time for the ski season.”