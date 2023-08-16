The most frequent skiers and riders will pay $110 to $180 more to hit the slopes at Aspen-Snowmass in 2023-24 than last season.
Aspen Skiing Co. released season ski pass prices on Tuesday with a teaser that opening day was only 100 days away at that point. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass are scheduled to open on Nov. 23; Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk will open Dec. 9.
Premier Pass buyers will shell out $2,779 this season, an increase of $180 from last season. The chamber of commerce gap has never been more glaring. Employees of businesses that belong to a chamber of commerce in the region will pay a discounted amount of $1,809 for the Premier Pass. That is a difference of $970 or 53% more than customers without a chamber connection must pay.
SkiCo has used chamber discounts for decades as an incentive to get businesses to join their local chamber of commerce. This year’s gap provides more incentive than ever. Aspen Chamber Resort Association, for example, has a tiered membership fee system. The smallest business can pay $1,000 or less for annual dues. At that rate, a small business with a handful of employees could make the $970 discount for pass prices pay off pretty quickly. In addition to qualified employees, the spouses of qualified employees can get the chamber discount. The chambers of commerce eligible for the discount range from Aspen to Parachute.
“It’s a huge incentive for local businesses and a nod to the importance of our local workforce to the extended valley community and economy,” said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
The Premier Pass for non-chamber buyers increased to $2,779 from $2,599. The same pass for chamber members increased to $1,809 from $1,699.
The best pass prices are available during SkiCo’s “super early” period from now through Sept. 15. Prices rise on Sept. 16 and again on Dec. 2.
The Premier Pass provides unlimited access to the slopes with no blackout days. It also includes a complimentary Ikon Pass for adults and seniors as well as an uphill pass.
“This is an especially exciting winter season as we unveil our new Pandora’s terrain on Aspen Mountain,” SkiCo CEO Geoff Buchheister said in a prepared statement. Mike Kaplan stepped down at the end of last season as president and CEO of SkiCo.
SkiCo is adding a new quad chairlift and slightly more than 150 acres of skiing on traditional trails and in glades on the Pandora’s section of Aspen Mountain. That terrain on the upper east side of Ajax will open as soon as conditions allow this season. It’s the first substantial addition of terrain to Aspen Mountain since Walsh’s was added in 1985.
SkiCo didn’t alter its pass lineup this season. In addition to the adult Premier Pass, it will offer the Premier Senior for customers aged 65-69 for $2,074. That’s up from $1,939 last season. The Premier Silver for customers 70 and older will be sold for $699, up from $629.
Other pass prices:
— The Premier Pass for kids aged 7 through 17 will be $829, up from $779 last season.
— The Alpine two-day-per-week pass will be $1,564 this season with the chamber discount and $1,944 without. Prices went up $95 and $125 respectively.
— The Alpine one-day pass will be sold for $1,119 with the chamber discount and $1,324 without. The prices increased $70 and $85 respectively.
— The Valley Pass, which offers seven days of skiing with no blackout days, returns at a price of $469, up from $444 last season. That pass is geared toward full-time residents of the Roaring Fork Valley who can provide proof of residency via a Colorado driver’s license. However, there is a twist this year. There will be a one-week, in-person sale of the Valley Pass for residents outside of the valley. The sale will be Oct. 23-29 at the Aspen Mountain ticket office from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Passholders must make the purchase in person, with only one pass per buyer.
— SkiCo’s uphill pass returns at $69 for the season. That must be purchased and displayed for people who skin up on skis or ascend on other equipment. As with the past two seasons, $10 of each uphill pass sale will be forwarded from SkiCo to Mountain Rescue Aspen.
SkiCo is urging customers to purchase their passes online at aspensnowmass.com/seasonpasses rather than at the ticket offices. The online payment can be combined with pass pick-up at boxes at the base of the four mountains. The passes can be printed at those kiosks. The Aspen Snowmass app can be used to upload photos for the pass and sign waivers.
Buttermilk is scheduled to close March 31 this season while Highlands will close April 7. Snowmass is scheduled to close April 14 and Aspen Mountain will call it quits on April 21. Passes are good for any early openings and extended seasons.