Aspen Skiing Co. season ski passes are increasing anywhere from $25 to $180 for the 2023-24 season if purchased during the “super early” period, which goes through Sept. 15, the company announced Tuesday.
The Premier Pass with the chamber of commerce discount will cost $1,809 this season, an increase of $110 from last season. The Premier Pass without the chamber discount will cost $2,779 this season, up $180 from the prior campaign.
The Alpine two-day-per-week pass is increasing to $1,564 for chamber members. That’s up $95 from last season. The two-day pass for non-chamber buyers is $1,944. That is up $125 from last season.
The Alpine one-day-per-week pass will run $1,119 this season compared to $1,049 last season for chamber members. The non-chamber price climbed to $1,324 from $1,239.
The Valley Pass, which provides seven days of skiing without any blackout dates, is increasing to $469 from $444. There is no chamber of commerce discount for that pass. The Valley Pass has traditionally been available only to Roaring Fork Valley residents who can prove they have a permanent address in the valley. This year, SkiCo will offer that pass to customers outside the Roaring Fork Valley during a special promotion. There will be a one-week, in-person sale of the Valley Pass from Oct. 23 to 29 at the Aspen Mountain ticket office from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The uphill pass will return at $69.
Pass prices will increase on Sept. 16. Passes are on sale now online and at ticket offices.
Ski season is 100 days away. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass open Nov. 23 while Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk will open Dec. 9.
(More information on pass prices will be available in the Aspen Daily News print edition on Aug. 16.)