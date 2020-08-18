Although Aspen pro skier Colter Hinchliffe is no stranger to shining in ski films, his latest project with Teton Gravity Research hits close to home.
Titled “Make Believe,” the film marks TGR’s cinematic debut into the Aspen-area backcountry, said Hinchcliffe, who pushed to make it happen. The Jackson Hole-based media company unveiled the trailer last week.
Speaking from home on Friday following a January ski trip in Japan that delivered subpar snow conditions, Hinchliffe said, “I kind of just started bugging the higher-ups at TGR to get out here and film.”
“I sent them probably nearly a dozen emails over the course of two weeks, practically begging them to come out,” the Aspen native said. “And I got some interest at first, then some maybes, then some probably nots, then some flat out nos.”
As a “last ditch effort,” Hinchliffe fired off a final email to TGR late one night, hours before he was set to leave for a ski trip to Alaska with Warren Miller Entertainment.
To Hinchcliffe’s surprise, he woke up to an email from TGR director and decision-maker Jon Klaczkiewicz, who said they would make Aspen happen. Within a few days, the TGR crew was on the ground skiing and shooting in the Elk Mountains.
“He just saw how much passion I had and was convinced with photos I was sending that there was some cool stuff to be done here,” Hinchliffe said. “And it kind of went along with the theme of the movie and the whole concept of going off dreams.”
The TGR crew filmed in the area for about two weeks starting in mid-February. Asked for specifics on location — though a skier never reveals his spots — Hinchliffe offered, “throughout the valley in some of my favorite backcountry stashes,” mostly accessed by snowmobile but some by way of alpine touring.
Although Aspen rivals ski destinations across the world, Hinchliffe noted a key difference between skiing-worthy and film-worthy.
“The skiing can be great out here, just like super long, fun runs, but when you’re filming, you’re looking for really steep, technical spines, pillows and kind of twisted terrain, and Colorado’s not full of that kind of stuff,” he explained.
Filming in the Elks also is difficult because the snowpack is thin and avalanche risk can be high compared to other areas, he said.
If anyone knows where to find the goods, it’s Hinchliffe. The 34-year-old grew up skiing in the valley and has dedicated many a day to “figuring these zones out.”
“That’s one of the things that makes this unique, is I’ve been spending so much time poking around finding these small little nooks and crannies that are film-worthy,” he said. “They’re few and far between but they do exist on the right year, and that’s part of the reason we were able to pull off a Colorado segment that I think is going to exceed any other Colorado segment of its type.”
In addition to Colorado, “Make Believe” was shot in Japan, Jackson Hole, British Columbia and Montana.
The socially distanced world premiere of Make Believe will take place in the Tetons on Sept. 19, followed by a local debut at the drive-in at Buttermilk Ski Area on Sept. 24. More information and tour dates can be found at tetongravity.com.
Timed in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of a cutting-edge ski company whose mantra is “live the dream,” “Make Believe” explores the notion of turning a wish into reality, in filmmaking as well as skiing. The film celebrates the athletes who have embraced and committed to this ethos and way of life.
“‘Make Believe’ is whatever your wildest imagination can dream up,” Teton Gravity Research co-founder and director Steve Jones said in a statement. “It’s an unwavering commitment to that dream in order to make it reality.”