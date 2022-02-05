With some of its top competitors out, Aspen High’s varsity Alpine team flexed its depth in a dominant home giant slalom meet at Aspen Highlands that included six other schools and 178 total competitors.
Aspen claimed 11 of the 20 top-10 finishes across the boys’ and girls’ races, even as defending state champion Chase Kelly and Cate Simpson were absent. In both races, the Skiers claimed four of the top five places against competitors from Battle Mountain, Durango, Steamboat Springs, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School.
“It shows how much depth there really is to be missing some of our best skiers and still be doing fine,” Aspen junior Kenny McPhee said. “This race, there’s a bit less of that depth, but usually it’s really good. We’ve got a really solid group of both boys and girls.”
McPhee found himself in fourth place in the boys’ race at the end of the day — third on his team. Sophomore David Conners and freshman Jaden Schille took second and third, respectively, and junior Turner Estock took fifth. Freshman Parker Kendrick rounded out the Aspen representation in the top 10, finishing ninth.
The girls, however, stole the show. Other than Battle Mountain’s Robin Pavelich — who took second — Aspen claimed all of the top six spots and seven of the top eight. Sophomore Zala Smalls finished eighth, freshmen Darienne Kenney, Annabelle Francis and Eden Bohart finished sixth through fourth, respectively, and sophomore Alika Bassi took third.
Sophomore Kahlen White was the overall winner, with a combined time of 1:18.07, a mark that would’ve placed her top five in the boys competition. White led the rest of the girls field by more than four seconds.
“It was a race,” White said. “It just comes at you so fast and it was just a lot. It’s a sprint but it was really fun.”
White, along with many of the other Skiers, is a member of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, where she competes in club events — the reason some of her teammates were not present for the varsity team’s home event.
After not signing up in time to compete for the school last year, she’s in her first season representing Aspen High. She’s now taken gold in both of the varsity events she’s competed in.
“I feel like club is more competitive than high school,” White said. “It’s still a race environment, but it’s like a fun race environment. You can just kind of let loose and really just go.”
Aspen is on the heels of four straight state championships in skiing, and the alpine leg seems more than up to the challenge of defending the title yet again. However, a nordic team that lost nearly its entire boys roster will make the feat near impossible to accomplish. Only one racer has competed for the Skiers: sophomore Keyton Young.
While the girls Nordic group continues to see success — three of its athletes have qualified for state — lacking a boys contingent will likely prove to be an insurmountable obstacle.
“It’ll be interesting, because I don’t think we can win with only one boy,” McPhee said.
The title streak may be in jeopardy, but it isn’t due to a lack of talent on the Alpine squad, many of which are underclassmen with potentially several years of varsity experience left.
Alpine’s Feb. 11 slalom at Ski Cooper is the last one before state, which will take place at Winter Park on Feb. 17 and 18. The Skiers will be well represented, if not true contenders.
“I’m just really proud of everyone,” Conners said. “We’re working hard and training hard and it’s showing, getting good results.”