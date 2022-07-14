Aspen Skiing Co. announced numerous promotions and appointments to new positions across various departments on Wednesday, including a new Aspen Mountain manager.
“With a few recent departures of longtime employees, as well as the growth of our operations, we are happy to announce a number of new roles and promotions across the company,” Mike Kaplan, SkiCo president and CEO, said in a statement. “I am very pleased that all of these new positions are being filled by internal candidates, which is consistent with our commitment to develop and promote internally whenever possible.”
Travis Benson, formerly the Buttermilk Mountain manager, was named the Aspen Mountain manager. Buck Erickson took the helm at Buttermilk.
Benson has been with SkiCo since 2005 and is already off and running with the Aspen team on projects such as preparations for the Pandora’s terrain expansion and World Cup ski races. Erickson has been with SkiCo since 2003, most recently as managing director of events. He has a long history of overseeing the X Games relationship, the terrain parks teams and partnership programs.
Jess Jacobi was promoted to vice president, Aspen Snowmass marketing. In her new role, Jacobi will lead the ski marketing team’s efforts to acquire, retain and engage guests. She has been with SkiCo for 10 years, starting out in customer relations management and marketing manager, then serving as director and most recently as managing director of marketing.
Peter Santini has been promoted to vice president, strategic planning. In his new role, Santini will be responsible for organizing the activities around developing, reviewing, refining, measuring and communicating corporate strategy and ensuring divisional alignment. Santini has worked for SkiCo since 2009, serving as financial analyst, financial manager, director of business development and most recently as managing director of strategic planning.
Jonathan Ballou has been promoted to vice president, mountain sales and schools. This new position will oversee both ski school and product sales and service. The position has been created to provide a more cohesive guest experience, identify and realize operational efficiencies, and increase ski school capture rates. Ballou has been a pivotal part of the ski school since 1999, working as a ski instructor, training manager, training director, director of operations and most recently as the managing director.
In the hospitality division, Henning Rahm will take over as general manager at The Little Nell. Rahm moves from his role as the regional general manager of the Snowmass and Aspen Limelight properties. He has played a critical role at Limelight Aspen since 2011 and has been instrumental in making that property the community’s living room, driving guest loyalty, employee engagement and strong financial performance. Under his leadership, the Limelight Aspen won the Business of the Year Award from the Aspen Chamber Resort Association in 2018.
SkiCo didn’t have any announcement for the successor to Kaplan as president and CEO. Kaplan announced in March he will retire in April 2023. His goal was to have his successor in place for training during the 2022-23 ski season.