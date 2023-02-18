Buttermilk’s claim to fame expanded beyond hosting the X Games and providing a great place to teach beginning skiers on Friday. With a clip of a ribbon via an oversized scissors wielded by Paula and Jim Crown, Buttermilk also officially became one of the most innovative ski areas in the country.
The Crowns, representing the family that owns Aspen Skiing Co., came to town for the ribbon-cutting event for Buttermilk’s new guest services building and the retrofitted Bumps Restaurant, now known as Buttermilk Mountain Lodge. The $23 million project puts the final touches on the overhaul of the base area that started with the construction of The Hideout, a kids’ ski school center, and upgrades to the parking lot and drop-off area in 2014.
“The fact is we have finally, finally gotten the entrance right, the facilities right, the food right and for those who are just hanging out for a beer, the Backyard right,” Jim Crown said in a short speech during the ribbon-cutting. “We can now rest and declare victory on the Buttermilk facilities’ look.”
He noted that his family’s home is near Buttermilk and that his 2-year-old grandson has already been riding the Magic Carpet for beginners at Buttermilk.
“This is a really important place for us as a skiing company. It’s obviously been an important place for us as a family,” Crown said. “This is how so many people enter into skiing. This is how so many people think of skiing or see it through X Games or if they’re seeing their kids.”
The project is part of an ongoing spending spree SkiCo has made across its mountains with barely a pause during the pandemic years. SkiCo completed the $10.8 million Big Burn chairlift replacement in summer 2020. During the pandemic, it completed The Hub, a 53,000-square-foot, all-electric, 43-unit affordable housing project in Basalt’s Willits Center. The complex was completed in late summer 2021 at a cost of nearly $19 million.
Concurrent with the Buttermilk base improvements, SkiCo has been working on the expansion of Aspen Mountain into the Pandora’s terrain. A new chairlift will be installed this summer along with glading on about 150 acres of terrain, all ready to go for the 2023-24 season. That project will cost north of $10 million.
SkiCo also completed a new master development plan for Snowmass Ski Area, a wish list for the next 10 years. The replacement of the Coney Glade lift is the highest priority. SkiCo will bring the loading terminal of the new lift down the slope so it is aligned with the Snowmass Mall on Fanny Hill. That will provide another option out of the base.
SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan credited the Crowns with always eying improvements. The company works off of a 10-year plan that continually gets updated to roll with changing times, he said.
Buttermilk is now rolling ahead of the times. The guest services building packages everything skiers and riders need under one roof. But the efficiency that SkiCo officials are especially proud of is the fact that it will operate without natural gas.
The nearly 10,000-square-foot building features insulation levels in the walls of R-28, exceeding the Pitkin County code requirement of R-22. The insulation in the roof is R-60, exceeding the code requirement of R-49.
The building is situated to absorb sunlight and when heating is necessary, it will be via high-efficiency, electric heat pumps.
“What you’re standing in front of is an amazing building environmentally,” Auden Schendler, SkiCo senior vice president of sustainability and community engagement, told a crowd of roughly 150 people at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
If the building depended on natural gas it would emit greenhouse gasses for its entire life, roughly 50 years. While its carbon emissions are drastically reduced through efficient construction and the heat pumps, the building’s carbon footprint will get even better in the immediate future. Holy Cross Energy, the area power provider, has a goal to be supplied by 100% renewable sources by 2030, so the guest service’s building will be net zero in energy consumption by then.
“That’s a big deal. All of our buildings have been all-electric in the last few years,” Schendler said. “Heat pumps are the future of the built environment. They’re how we’re going to solve climate change.”
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency, an energy efficiency nonprofit funded in large part by the city of Aspen and Pitkin County, provided grants of $50,000 to SkiCo for the guest services building and $50,000 for Buttermilk Mountain Lodge.
CORE senior director of regional climate strategy Ryland French said the organization helped with the SkiCo project because that type of construction is the model for what is required to meet aggressive regional goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“If you look at these two buildings combined you get this model of a combination of high efficiency and electrification with heat pumps,” French said. “It’s that combination that’s vital to hit those 2030 goals in our community. We need to replicate these kinds of projects again and again and again. That’s the work that CORE does every day.”
French noted he checked out the heat pumps outside the guest services building on Friday and they weren’t even running. Solar gain from the sunlight was enough to keep the building comfortable despite a temperature hovering around freezing.
Kaplan credited numerous people within SkiCo and outside the company for getting the project finished. SkiCo senior project manager Dana Dalla Betta oversaw the Buttermilk work. CCY Architects designed the guest services building. The renovation of the Buttermilk Mountain Lodge was completed by the opening of ski season. The guest services building opened in January.
Kaplan said a “hangover” from supply issues triggered by the pandemic created a huge challenge. He credited FCI Constructors with working “day and night” to get the project finished.
Buck Erickson, in his first year as Buttermilk mountain manager, called the new facilities a great addition to a small ski area that already “packs a huge punch.”
“It’s one-stop shopping,” he said of the guest services building. “You’re going up to the front desk and you can sign up for ski school, get your tickets, get your rentals. It’s just getting people out on the slopes much quicker.”