The public has a chance to help create a legacy for the new Pandora’s terrain on Aspen Mountain.
While the 153 acres of new terrain won’t open until the 2023-24 season, Skico is asking for help naming the ski trails.
“Help us decide which trail names will live forever on our mountain when Pandora’s opens for the 2023-24 ski season,” said an email sent Thursday to people on Skico’s list.
Participants are asked to submit one or more suggestions that fall in the category of local people, local history, mining history, notable terrain or Greek mythology. A description must be included to give context to the suggested name.
Entries must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 21. The entry form can be found at https://aspen.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6LjRO7KeGrduu34.
The Pandora’s pod is on the upper east side of Aspen Mountain, with all terrain above 10,000 feet. The trails face north and northeast, so they are expected to hold their snow well. A high-speed detachable quad chairlift will also be added.
During the review process, SkiCo officials said there will be 15 developed trails and 71 acres of gladed terrain in Pandora’s. The exact number of names is yet to be decided.
This is apparently the first time SkiCo has used a public process to name multiple trails, according to Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications. Ski patrol, longtime workers in operations, company executives and owners have typically brainstormed for names in the past. SkiCo officials were going to open it up to employees to submit names, then decided to open it up to the public.
“It’s something that’s going to last forever,” Hanle said.
Suggestions are already flowing in, said Jessica Jacobi, vice president of marketing. They will be reviewed this fall and names will be selected in early 2023. The people who submit the names that are selected won’t win prizes but they will get something even more valuable.
“A little bit of it is going to be bragging right, for sure,” Jacobi said.