Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday that Aspen Mountain’s ski season will be extended by one week, with closing day now set for April 24.
The extension is being made possible by steady snowfall and colder-than-average temperatures in early March, according to a SkiCo news release.
Jeff Hanle, the company’s vice president of communications, said the extension is a way in which SkiCo can reward the community for its hard work this winter.
“We just thought it’s been an extraordinarily busy year for a lot of people around here, so why not give them another week to enjoy the snow?” he said. “We’re confident that we’ll be able to offer a good product. It’ll be a fun time.”
All other closings will remain as scheduled, with Buttermilk closing on April 3, Highlands closing April 10 and Snowmass closing April 17.
Information on terrain, lifts and pricing for Aspen Mountain’s last week will be announced later as conditions are evaluated, according to the release. Those who already hold ski passes will be able to use them during the extended week.
Detailed schedules for closing-day activities at Ajax also will be provided at a later date. Closing weekend at Ajax will include special events featuring music as well as food and drink specials, the release adds.
“With the continued winter-like weather and great snow in early March we have decided to celebrate the [75th anniversary] season and our community by extending the season on Aspen Mountain for one more bonus week,” said Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, in a prepared statement.
“Everyone in the community and on our mountains has worked incredibly hard this winter and we wanted to give them an extra week to celebrate and get on the hill and make some turns,” Ertl added.
As of Thursday afternoon, Ajax had received 21 inches in 7 days. Between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, Ajax garnered 8 inches mid-mountain and top of mountain. Another inch fell Thursday afternoon.
Hanle noted that snowfall has been better this year than last year. While it hasn’t snowed constantly, the four ski areas have received good spurts, he said. Ajax has a 59-inch base that’s holding together well amid cold temperatures. Aspen Highlands has a 91-inch base and is closing in on 100 inches, a measure of solid snowfall in the area this year. Snowmass and Buttermilk have bases of 85 inches and 46 inches, respectively.
While Ajax has garnered 21 inches over the past seven days, Highlands and Snowmass respectively have recorded 27 inches and 28 inches over the same period. Buttermilk has received 16 inches.
Jeff Colton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said temperatures will warm up a bit this weekend but that more snowstorms and colder air may move through the area by the middle of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s over the next couple of weeks, which is below normal, he said.
The snowy weather should continue through March, based on forecasting models he checked on Thursday. April looks to be drier, with normal and above-normal temperatures, but not enough for an unusually rapid melt-off at the ski areas, Colton added.