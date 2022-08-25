Aspen Skiing Co. has announced the naming of Gabby Cohen as chief brand officer, effective mid-September.
Cohen will lead brand strategy across SkiCo’s three business units — ski, hospitality and ASPENX. Cohen will oversee brand development and strategy as SkiCo moves into its second year with ASPENX, a clothing, accessory and experiences line, and continues to grow the hospitality portfolio with new properties in the works in Boulder, Colorado and Mammoth Mountain, California, and moves in to its 76th season of skiing.
“I started my career in Crested Butte … and am thrilled to return to the mountains to help lead the Aspen Skiing Company brand through this next phase of growth,” Cohen said in a prepared statement.
“This role is a unique opportunity to leverage my skills and experience in scaling brands and experiences across hospitality, retail, product, travel and lifestyle categories and I am truly thrilled to join this incredible team,” she added.
Cohen is currently the global head of brand and communications at Harry’s Inc., where she is responsible for launching new brands, corporate communications and building a brand marketing practice across the Harry’s Inc. portfolio.
Previously she was chief brand officer at Rent the Runway. From 2010 to 2018 she was senior vice president of public relations and brand strategy at SoulCycle.
“Gabby’s knowledge, experience and drive in travel, retail, hospitality combined with her track record of launching new brands is the ideal fit for our company today and for our future phase of growth and diversification,” Mike Kaplan, SkiCo president and CEO, said in the statement.