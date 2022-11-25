Aspen Skiing Co. officials hope that they can fully shake off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic this season and venture back into record-breaking territory.
SkiCo had what it called a rebound last season from a 2020-21 campaign that will be remembered for adaptation to the pandemic. Public health orders required social distancing in lift lines, limited indoor seating at restaurants and either mandatory or self-imposed restrictions on travel.
Aspen-Snowmass was hit harder than the ski industry as a whole over the last two seasons because it relies so heavily on international travelers. Even with an improving global health situation last season, international visits from Australia and Brazil plummeted and left the slopes relatively bare of visitors in January.
Even so, SkiCo logged 1.42 million skier visits last season, a 23% increase over 2020-21. A skier visit is the purchase of a lift ticket or use of a season pass for any portion of a day. Even with last season’s increase, visits lagged significantly behind the record season of 2018-19 when the company hit 1.68 million skier visits.
Company officials hope to climb back to the lofty perch this season, but stress nothing is guaranteed.
“January, February, March look really strong. We’re going to be right there,” said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
So why the uncertainty? On the plus side of the ledger is the resumption of international travel.
“We’ve got the return of our big international markets,” Hanle said. January is particularly strong because of bookings by skiers from Australia and Brazil, he said.
But on the other side of the ledger, domestic travelers who had limited options the last two seasons are now free to roam the world. Some skiers will go to Japan after a three-year hiatus, for example. Others might visit abroad rather than take a ski trip.
“We don’t really know,” Hanle said.
The U.S. ski industry as a whole is in a different place than Aspen-Snowmass. The national visits tumbled during the truncated season of 2019-20 when nearly all resorts closed several weeks early when the pandemic flared in March. A promising season fell apart and ended with just over 51 million skier visits — 34th best since 1979-80.
But the numbers bounced back strong in 2020-21 despite COVID restrictions. The industry overall finished with just over 59 million visits — sixth best since 1979-80.
Ski area surveys showed that many people came back to the sport after a hiatus thanks to the push to get outdoors and away from the threat of catching the coronavirus at indoor locations. The rejuvenated skiers brought family and friends with them, said Adrienne Saia Isaac, director of marketing and communications for National Ski Areas Association, a trade group based in Lakewood, Colorado.
“It shows that skiing can be resilient, even with the challenges that come with being a skier or being in the industry,” Isaac said. “People are still seeking solace on the mountain. They’re finding it.”
That said, resort operators entered the 2021-22 season with lots of unknowns. As more indoor activities resumed and life returned closer to normal, it was uncertain if skiing was still on their to-do list.
“We weren’t sure what the carry over would be to 2021-22,” Isaac said. “The fact that 2021-22 was so strong bodes well for outdoor recreation as a whole.”
People didn’t just spend money on lift tickets and ski passes. An NSAA survey of its member ski areas showed food and beverage sales, ski lessons and lodging all bounced back last season.
There’s optimism for 2022-23 based on preseason booking levels. “We think that demand is going to carry into this season,” she said.
Isaac said “realistic optimism” is the mood of the industry. “Hey, look, we’re eternal optimists,” she said. “We have to be.”
At Aspen, the latest occupancy report shows reservations on the books at this early point in the season would produce a 36.2% occupancy for the entire winter compared to 34.6% occupancy at the same time last year. The numbers increase as travelers get closer to their desired vacation time and make a reservation.
International travel, Gay Ski Week and the Winter X Games are driving strong January occupancy. The return of men’s World Cup Alpine ski racing is lifting March, the occupancy report said.
Hanle said opening Aspen Mountain and Snowmass early also helps drive business. SkiCo trumpeted the early opening on its various social media platforms to try to get travelers to pick up the phones or make inquiries online.
The early opening for a destination like Aspen-Snowmass is more about marketing than filling the slopes.
“That’s one of the big reasons you’re doing it,” Hanle said. “You’re not making money.”
Here are some other big issues facing the ski industry this season:
• Recruiting and housing: Hanle said SkiCo has once again attracted a record number of applicants. However, getting people interested and getting them employed are different matters. Roaring Fork Valley businesses are hampered by a lack of affordable housing that is at least as severe as any previous time. SkiCo expanded its tiny house compound in the midvalley to offer more opportunities. By spring, it will add 25 four-bedroom, two-bath units. In addition, the Tenants for Turns program, where property owners are given a ski pass or other incentives in return for housing a SkiCo employee for the winter, has paid dividends. It has housed 75 people so far this season. “That’s a huge win,” Hanle said.
• Demographics: NSAA’s annual demographic study showed that snowboarders accounted for nearly 28% of skier visits nationally in 2021-22. That figure has held steady for 10 seasons. The national median age of all skiers and riders last season was 35 years. “Participants ages 17 and under still make up the majority of visits nationally, but that percentage is gradually decreasing,” NSAA’s study concluded. The sport remains overwhelmingly white, with 88.7% of all participants. The gender breakdown last season was 63% male and 37% female.
• New blood: The rush by Americans to get outdoors during the pandemic was a boon for the ski industry. There was a new record last season for the number of individual U.S. participants skiing or riding at U.S. resorts with 100.7 million. The goal of the industry is to lure people into the sport at as young of an age as possible. “We do know that the younger people start, the more likely they are to stay in it for life or for much longer,” Isaac said. “It’s much harder to be an adult and be new at something.”