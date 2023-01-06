Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week.
Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
“It’s the biggest day since 2016 that we’re aware of,” Hanle said.
Recording skier visits became more of an exact science in 2016, with the widespread installation of scanning devices at base-area chairlifts at the four ski areas, he said. Visits were hand scanned in many cases prior to that — so Thursday’s numbers are probably the best in a considerably longer time than six years.
Snowmass experienced a “record day,” Hanle said. Aspen Mountain had its fourth-busiest day, Aspen Highlands its seventh and Buttermilk its 10th, all on Dec. 29.
The 20,000 skier mark is typically topped on one or more days on the busiest week of the season between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“We only topped that once [this holiday period],” Hanle said. “We were right there a few other days.”
Snowmass accounted for about half of the 20,000-plus skier visits on the busiest day during the holiday period. The other three ski areas combined account for the other half.
Thursday turned out to be the busy day of the week even though weather hampered travel by air and road on Wednesday. All 36 commercial flights in and out of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport were canceled or diverted on Wednesday. Hanle said people started rolling in after Christmas Day and accumulated despite the troubles on Wednesday. With better weather on Thursday, people who were in town hit the slopes. Ski schools were sold out and on-mountain restaurants were “maxed out” on the busiest day, he said.
Despite the big day on Thursday, the holiday period overall was not a record breaker for SkiCo. Hanle said business was “consistent and strong” for the holiday period “but not over the top.”
Mother Nature has certainly done her part to reel in skiers and riders from the very start this season. Snowmass collected 66 inches of snow for the month, or 136% of the average of 49 inches, according to data tracked by the Snowmass Ski Patrol snow safety folks, Hanle said. That comes on the heels of October snow being 127% of average and November snow being 121% of average.
There is plenty of pow in the forecast. Meteorologist Cory Gates of aspenweather.net, a micro-forecaster for the upper and middle Roaring Fork Valley, wrote Thursday that conditions could be setting up to create a “boatload of snow” later this month. There are no guarantees yet, but conditions look favorable for heavy snow potential starting Jan. 15, Gates wrote.
The automated snow telemetry sites operated by the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service in the Roaring Fork River basin shows a generally beefy snowpack, particularly in the Crystal and Fryingpan River valleys.
McClure Pass was at 156% of median on Thursday while Schofield Pass was at 131%, according to the NRCS. The North Lost Trail site outside of Marble showed a snowpack at 156% of median.
In the Fryingpan Valley, snowpack numbers ranged from 169% of median at Nast to 134% at Ivanhoe and 119% at Kiln. The Chapman Tunnel site was at 99% of median.
Meanwhile, the lone site at the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River east of Aspen was at 92% of median, according to the NRCS.
The NRCS reported that the statewide snowpack is 125% of median as of Jan. 5 while the snowpack for the Upper Colorado River headwaters, which includes the Roaring Fork watershed, was at 130%.
SkiCo passholders have jumped at the multiple opportunities to ski powder. Pass sales and use are both up this season from a strong showing in 2021-22.
“Pass use is really strong,” Hanle said. “Good snow brings out local skiers.”