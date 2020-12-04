Despite Mother Nature only gifting Aspen Mountain a mere four inches of natural snowfall in the last seven days — with Snowmass receiving five in the same timeframe — Aspen Skiing Co. representatives happily reported Thursday that thanks to the wonders of top-to-bottom snowmaking, more terrain will open Saturday.
“We’ll run 1A, Ruthie’s and the F.I.S. chair starting Saturday,” SkiCo spokesperson Jeff Hanle said, adding that “1A will be for access to Ruthie’s only. You won’t be able to ski to the gondola, but if you go up Ruthie’s, you can ski down to Ajax Express.”
And at Snowmass, Adam’s Avenue — the run that links the Elk Camp side of the resort to Base Village — will also be open to skier and boarder traffic, in the hopes that the added on-mountain options adds to overall social distancing between winter enthusiasts.
“It’ll be a good thing. We’ll get more lifts running, give us more space and spread out people on the mountains,” Hanle continued.
But while skiers and riders alike can rejoice at the on-mountain horizons literally expanding this weekend, those who were looking forward to Aspen Highlands’ Dec. 12 will have to wait for their glory days — until Dec. 18, specifically.
Simply put, there just isn’t enough snow to reasonably open access to what’s arguably a locals’ favorite of the four mountains under the SkiCo umbrella.
“It’s part of the game when you’re dealing with snow and relying on that,” Hanle said. “We’re looking at the long term and we don’t want to ski out the snow or wreck the snow for the rest of December. It makes more sense when the demand is not as high and we have the other mountains open to just delay it a little bit. That was the group decision, and I think it’s a good one.”
As for the other mountains that are open, Hanle said that so far, so good when it comes to a responsible start to the season. While lifties occasionally find themselves reminding uploading skiers and boarders to pull their masks over their noses, all in all, things have been going smoothly.
“I don’t think it's an intentional thing — you’re just not used to it,” Hanle said.
The larger challenge, he noted, has been managing flows at the on-mountain restaurants. Sam’s Restaurant in Snowmass opens Saturday, as well, which will add to the mix of options. But old habits die hard, and the popularity of some eateries over others has created an unbalance when it comes to supply and demand.
“The restaurants have been the toughest thing, just because the capacity has been very limited,” the SkiCo vice president of communications said. “Elk Camp at Snowmass was really busy and with a wait at times, and Ullrhoff had plenty of room, and people just aren’t used to going there.”
While being able to order food from the comfort of the chairlift via an app has helped immensely, it’s still difficult to tell patrons that by relaxing indoors for two hours to warm up and rejuvenate, they’re keeping others out in the cold, he noted.
“We’re really trying to get people to help us by getting in, having lunch and getting out so the next people can get it,” he said. “We’re opening Sam’s at Snowmass on Saturday, so throw another restaurant into the mix, which will be nice to have.”
One piece of advice will likely prove universal and uncontroversial.
“Everybody do their snow dance,” Hanle said.