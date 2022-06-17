After 33 years with Aspen Skiing Co., Senior Vice President of Planning and Business Development Rich Burkley is heading north of the border to take the role of CEO at Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta, Canada.
SkiCo announced Burkley had accepted the position with Lake Louise on Thursday morning, ending a tenure in Aspen that started in 1989 in the purchasing department. In his time, he’s developed experience in both financial and operational aspects of ski resorts. His roundedness appealed to the Locke family, the proprietors of Lake Louise, as they begin a long-range development and expansion plan.
“Making the decision to leave a team I respect, experiences I cherish, and a job I love has been incredibly difficult, but this is an opportunity I can’t pass up,” Burkley said in a release. “I wouldn’t leave Aspen to go just anywhere; I believe I’m leaving the best ski resort in the U.S. to join the best one in Canada. This opportunity comes at a time when my kids are grown and I’m ready for new mountains (glaciers!) and adventures.”
Lake Louise is one of the largest ski resorts in Canada, with more than 4,200 acres across four mountains within Banff National Park. According to its website, it currently has 11 lifts serving 164 runs.
With both resorts members of the Mountain Collective ski pass program and present at conferences and other events, the staffs of SkiCo and Lake Louise have gotten familiar with each other, SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said.
In those interactions, Burkley and the Locke family engaged in conversations. Now, as Lake Louise looks to add new lifts, terrain, lodges as part of a 10-15 year program, it gave Lake Louise a reason to restructure. The CEO position has not existed at the resort previously, Lake Louise spokesperson Dan Markham said. In the newly created role, Burkley will work directly under the Locke family as they grow the resort, long term.
“He’s not moving to an existing operation that is going to change over the years. This is an operation that plans to grow considerably over the next 10 to 15 years,” Markham said. “If we were just going to carry on carrying on, I don’t know if we’d have gone down this road. But we’ve got so much growth opportunity here that it was important to have the team fully solid.”
Markham said that Rich and Bobbie Burkley are in the process of home searching and that the start date as he understands it is Sept. 1, with Burkley playing a role until then.
In Aspen, the company just recently learned of Burkley’s decision to leave. Hanle said that it’s too soon to have implemented any sort of plan for filling his role.
“We’re going to need a little time but definitely something we will be looking at and looking at our internal teams and seeing what we come up with,” Hanle said.