Aspen Skiing Co. will offer a credit of $250 to holders of the most expensive Premier Pass from the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season.
That pass will cost $1,999 for winter 2020-21, if buyers put down a $99 deposit by July 15 and pay off the rest by Sept. 1. The non-chamber Premier Pass goes on sale today.
For those who had a chamber-of-commerce-discounted pass, or any other season pass product including one- and two-day-per-week passes, SkiCo will likely announce in August how much of a credit will be offered for last season, as well as next season’s pricing, said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo’s vice president for communications.
With uncertainty over the state of commercial tourism and public health orders come next ski season, SkiCo also will offer full refunds for any of its season pass products up until Nov. 20, the company said in a press release issued over the weekend. The credits can be applied toward next winter’s passes, as well as daily lift tickets, lessons or ski clothing and equipment sold by a company-affiliated retailer.
Some or all of the credit can be donated to the Caring For Community Fund, a charitable arm of the ski company that will match the first $250,000 in donations up until July 15. The fund “donates to nonprofits that foster a strong, healthy, supportive and productive community. Areas of focus include health care, mental health and addiction counseling services, crisis support, education and job training,” according to the release, which says the fund contributes to organizations from Aspen to Silt to support local interconnected communities.
“We believe this plan strikes the right balance, thanking customers for their loyalty and recognizing the shortened season with the credit, while offering assurance for next year with a full refund available up until Nov. 20,” SkiCo President Mike Kaplan said in the release. “It also offers customers an opportunity to make a contribution to the health and recovery of the place they love by making a contribution that we will match up to $250,000. Finally, it provides financial flexibility for people by allowing them to lock in the best available price with a small, refundable deposit.”
A $250 credit is roughly 13 percent of the cost of last season’s non-chamber Premier Pass if it was purchased during the spring sale when it was offered for $1,889. While SkiCo sells a large quantity of non-chamber Premier Passes, according to Hanle, a solid majority of full season passes are purchased under the local chamber discount.
Last year’s early-bird rate for a full season pass for employees of chamber member businesses was $1,470, so if the credit is of a similar proportion relative to the value of the pass, holders would see around $190 coming back at them in recognition of the season that was abruptly cut 35 days short on March 15, as COVID-19 began spreading through Colorado’s ski country. Thirty five days equals roughly 23 percent of the total length of the 2019-20 Aspen/Snowmass ski season.
SkiCo will issue the credits for the chamber passes to the businesses that purchased the pass, the press release states. It will be up to the employers to decide what to do from there; while some workplaces in the chamber pass program pick up some or all of the tab for their employees’ season ticket, many do not, requiring workers to pay them back. Chamber passes must be bought using a company credit card or other business funds.
“Hopefully [the businesses] will use those credits to benefit their employees,” Hanle said.
SkiCo devised the credit formula and the ways the credit could be spent over “a series of long discussions involving a lot of people,” Hanle said. He added that the value of the credit for all other pass products will be tied proportionally to the value of the pass, but the credits will not necessarily follow the same equation of 13 percent relative to total pass value.
Hanle said the company has been trying to balance objectives and priorities in light of being able to “continue to operate the business under whatever circumstances are going to come.”
Asked if there is a plan for how to compensate pass holders if the ski season started but was again cut short after the Nov. 20 refund deadline, Hanle said there are too many variables to provide any definitive guidance.
“Everyone is going to have to remain nimble,” he said.
Referencing the fact that credits were being offered this year, Hanle added, “I can’t tell you that [credits would be offered again] for sure, but I think we would do whatever we could for most loyal customers.”
Premier Passes will again next winter include an Ikon Base Pass, which is a $699 value and provides skiing at 41 other destinations around the globe, subject to blackout dates and other limitations.
All adult Premier Passes also include six 50% off vouchers, up from the standard four offered in recent years, as well as providing four $49 early and late-season lift ticket vouchers. Other benefits with the pass include rental, lesson and food discounts.
The Aspen-Snowmass seven- and four-day Classic Pass is available for renewal starting today for anyone with a 2019-20 Classic Pass. The seven-day adult pass is $429 through July 15 and the four-day Classic Pass is $269; purchasers only need to pay a $49 deposit at the time of renewal. Child, Teen, Senior and College Classic Passes also are available for renewal. New benefits for Classic Pass holders include two $49 Early & Late Season Lift Ticket Vouchers and one bonus day valid during early and late season. Additionally, unused days from 2019-20 Classic Passes can be used for summer 2020 lift access.
Tentative operating dates for the 2020-21 winter ski season are as follows (subject to change):
• Snowmass: Nov, 26, 2020 to April 18, 2021
• Aspen Mountain: Nov. 26, 2020 to April 18, 2021
• Aspen Highlands: Dec. 12, 2020 to April 11, 2021
• Buttermilk: Dec. 12, 2020 to April 4, 2021