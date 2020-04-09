When Gov. Jared Polis ordered ski resorts statewide to cease operations on March 14, without missing a beat, a notable contingent of Aspenites quickly looked to the next best thing: skinning.
There is no one mold to characterize the residents of the Roaring Fork Valley who, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, have made the act of skinning up a mountain part of their “new normal.” The folks on the mountain right now run the gamut — from the most novice of skiers who had never touched a pair of skins until two weeks ago, to dedicated ski bums and enthusiasts who must skin in order to reach 100 days on the hill.
And yes, Aspen Skiing Co. will acknowledge locals who hit triple digits via their own manpower, and in spite of the number of scans on their ski pass, SkiCo vice president of communications Jeff Hanle said Monday.
“If this is the one bright spot in a dark cloud or silver lining that people can still do, we’re happy to honor that,” Hanle said. “At the same time, there are very serious issues going on right now … and what we don’t want is a bunch of people rushing outside.”
The uphill situation is a sensitive one, Hanle made clear. While SkiCo is allowing uphill access on the resort terrain, the company does not want to enable irresponsible behavior. Per the latest social distancing rules, people must be at least 6 feet apart and in the company of four or less people.
Consequently, SkiCo is not actively promoting the uphill movement nor the commemoration of 100 days post-resort closure.
“Skiing is a relief valve, it’s a passion, it’s a part of the culture of our community. If people are striving for that [100 day] mark, they should go for it,” Hanle said. “Celebrate, but don’t turn this into a social media circus or a showcase. Let’s look at this as a personal achievement.”
Because of the unprecedented situation, SkiCo will operate on an honor system, with “bonus points” to those who can creatively prove this feat, Hanle said.
Any person looking to claim his or her rightfully deserved, highly coveted 100-day-pin may call SkiCo’s main line at (970) 925-1220. As with any regular season, the deadline to score 100 days is April 19, when Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Area would have closed for the season.