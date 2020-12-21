An unstable snowpack, coupled with snow loading, leeward-facing terrain that has seen past avalanches, proved deadly Friday for a former Aspenite who was instrumental in developing early snow safety practices at Aspen Highlands.
Jeff Schneider, a resident of Crested Butte since leaving the Aspen area in the late 1970s, has been identified as the victim of a slide in the northeast end of the Anthracite Range, a popular area for backcountry skiing accessible off Kebler Pass.
Schneider was skiing alone at the time of the slide — in an area called “Friendly Finish” — which occurred at an elevation of around 10,500 feet, according to Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Schneider worked for the Aspen Highlands ski patrol from 1971 until 1978, according to Aspen Skiing Co. He was already on staff at Highlands (which was then owned by Whip Jones), when Mac Smith joined the ski patrol team in 1973.
“Jeff was kind of our snow safety director,” said Smith, the mountain’s longtime patrol director. It was an era of developing avalanche research and took place on terrain locals like Mac Smith skied when they were teens.
“He was very interested in the science of snow and he taught us a lot.”
Smith said he and Schneider explored and mapped the Steeplechase section of Highlands before it opened to the public during the 1978 season.
“We were all learning about snow back then,” Smith said of the nascent explorations off Highlands’ upper reaches, that only dreamed of the Bowl’s potential. “He was a very skilled route finder who had good ideas and good decision-making.”
Smith chuckled warmly when recalling how the then young patrollers would “make excuses” to go exploring into Loge Bowl and Maroon Bowl.
The ski patrol community is tight knit, and it didn’t take long for word of Friday’s fatal accident to drift over the Elk Mountains to Aspen.
Schneider retired from the Crested Butte Mountain Resort ski patrol in 2014. He was married to Karen Saeger.
‘Big enough to bury or kill’
CAIC’s Brian Lazar said forecasters entered the field Saturday to conduct their investigation into the slab avalanche that released below treeline on a northeast facing slope.
On a scale of 1-5 in terms of destruction, Friday’s avalanche was a size 2 which was “big enough to bury or kill a person,” Lazar said. On the CAIC site it notes, “Our sincere condolences to all the friends and family of the victim.”
“This particular piece of terrain has seen avalanche accidents in the past,” Lazar said during a Sunday interview.
While the victim was skiing solo at the time, there were other people in the area on Friday.
Two skiers who had made contact with Schneider on the ridge prior to his run saw the victim’s parked snowmobile still sitting there after they had finished their descent. After observing there was a fresh avalanche in the vicinity of Schneider’s intended route, they would go on to search and then recover his body by use of a transceiver, according to CAIC.
The report notes: “They extricated Skier 1, but he tragically did not survive the event. Local volunteers and Crested Butte Search and Rescue facilitated the recovery and extrication.”
Statewide, “The snowpack is very dangerous right now. As dangerous as we’ve seen since 2012,” Lazar said.
Over the past nine days, CAIC has recorded 84 human-triggered avalanches and more than 200 natural avalanches in just the central mountains of Colorado.
“We’ve had numerous incidents of people caught and not killed in that same time period. We’re having too many close calls,” Lazar said.
On the same day that Schneider lost his life there was a fatality recorded in the Salt River Range in western Wyoming, according to CAIC, which maintains a national avalanche database.
The next day, Saturday, two backcountry skiers were “caught, buried, and killed in an avalanche in the North San Juan Zone. The skiers were in an area locally known as the Battleship, southeast of Ophir Pass,” CAIC’s website reported Sunday night.
More people, more exposure
The surge in popularity of backcountry skiing is concerning to both forecasters and rescuers during this season of unstable snowpack.
“The more people that are out and about increases the number of people potentially exposed to avalanches,” Lazar said.
Route planning and terrain choices remain critical, he reminded, noting that leeward sides of slopes pick up the most wind-drifted snow.
“That’s often the crux of this whole thing,” Lazar said. “The most attractive looking slopes are often the most dangerous” because they appear to have the best snow coverage.
Lazar pointed out that skiers can trigger a failure in the snowpack from 100 feet away or even further.
“Essentially in all but the rarest cases where natural avalanches come down from high up in the terrain, it’s fair to say most avalanche accidents are preventable.”
Aspen Highlands Patrol Director Mac Smith on Sunday recalled that one of the victim’s legacies was helping to establish practices that aid the skiing public at large and how Jeff Schneider took joy in leading the area’s snow-packing program day after day.
“For five to six years, he took packers every day. It was hard work and he was into it. He understood that manipulating the snow gave us more stable layers,” Smith said.