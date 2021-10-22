The Aspen Skiing Co. has announced the selection of world-renowned artist Paola Pivi as Aspen-Snowmass’ 2021-22 ArtUP lift-ticket artist, according to a Thursday news release.
Pivi’s playful creations are comprised of two installations, “Untitled,” which entails four large-scale urethane sculptures of polar bears, and her “We are the Baby Gang” installation, featuring six smaller-scale bears, the release says.
Aspen-Snowmass will be featuring Pivi’s art installations in Aspen at the Sundeck and in the new Luis Bustamante-redesigned AspenX/Mountain Club. The installations also will be featured in Snowmass at Elk Camp restaurant.
In addition, the Aspen Art Museum will feature Pivi’s work. To create both the lift-ticket art and the on-mountain installations, Pivi worked with a taxidermist to design bears, which are covered in multicolored feathers, “in charming and uncannily human-like positions,” the release states.
“Introducing the whimsical and thought-provoking art of Paola Pivi to the slopes of Aspen-Snowmass is timely,” Paula Crown, representing the SkiCo ownership team, said in the release. “Art’s superpower is its ability to connect and heal. Paola Pivi’s work brings joy, as well as a new framework through which viewers understand our four-legged friends and our shared environment.”
Pivi’s inspiration for the lift-ticket art and in-resort installations draws upon the call to action to break down division and separation between humanity and nature as well as highlight the essential foundation of unity among humans, nature and animals. Through their life-like nature and playful poses, Pivi emphasizes the intrinsic bond between humanity and bears, the release says.
Pivi’s “Untitled” and “We are the Baby Gang” designs and concepts also will be featured on limited collection Aspen-Snowmass merchandise, including apparel and accessories. Guests can find these items in select Four Mountain Sports retail shops in downtown Aspen and at the base of each of the four Aspen-Snowmass mountains.
In previous years, Aspen-Snowmass has featured commissioned works by internationally recognized artists such as FriendsWithYou, Susan Te Kahurangi King, Hank Willis Thomas,Paula Crown, Yutaka Sone, Peter Doig, Karen Kilimnik, Jim Hodges, Carla Klein, Mamma Andersson, Mark Grotjahn, David Shrigley, Mark Bradford, Anne Collier, Takashi Murakami and Laura Owens. The lift-ticket art program started as a partnership between the Aspen Art Museum and Aspen-Snowmass in 2005.
Born in Italy in 1971, Pivi’s artistic practice is diverse and enigmatic. Known for combining the familiar with the unusual, Pivi often works with commonly identifiable objects which are modified to introduce a new scale, material or color, challenging the audience to change their point of view, the release states.
“Animals often are cast as characters in Pivi’s world. Her inspiration comes from her connection to wilderness, mountains and love of bears…” the release adds.
This is Pivi’s third solo exhibition in the United States. For more information about the lift-ticket art program, visit aspensnowmass.com/we-are-different/art-in-unexpected-places/lift-ticket-artwork.