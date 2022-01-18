“If we make it through December,” the legendary country artist Merle Haggard sang, “everything’s gonna be all right, I know.”
According to local tourism-related statistics released on Monday, the Aspen-Snowmass tourism economy made it through December pretty well, although there were a few hiccups.
Data provided by Denver resort tracking firm DestiMetrics show that new records were set in hotel and lodging occupancy. Aspen’s December occupancy was recorded at 64.1%, besting the previous record for the same month two years ago by 3.7%. The comparison was made to December 2019 instead of December 2020 — not only because of the record, but due to the fact that the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to come into play two years ago.
In fact, according to a locally written summary of the data, Aspen’s 64.1% last month was the occupancy leader among all winter resorts that are part of Aspen’s “competition set.”
And that’s not all. Snowmass set an occupancy record as well with 56%, besting December 2019 by 9.6 %. Combined, the two markets realized occupancy of 60.9%, even though local lodging facilities that are measured by DestiMetrics began the month at a 54.9% pace.
“Having the holidays fall on weekends are positive contributors to higher occupancies as well as pent-up demand due to the limits on travel the past few years,” the local summary says. It’s written each month by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass.
What’s more, December’s record-setting occupancy occurred despite numerous disruptions in air travel.
“December certainly kept us on our toes,” the summary states. “The holiday weeks … were greatly impacted by the incredible snowfall received. Roughly one-third of the flights over the holidays were canceled outright or diverted. The significance of this was felt in canceled reservations, delayed arrivals, missing luggage and an abundance of changes to guests’ holiday plans.”
As was previously reported in the Aspen Daily News, five of the last eight days of December involved severe weather that wiped out the majority of scheduled commercial flights at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines serving Aspen on behalf of the local partnership Fly Aspen Snowmass, said 649 total flights were scheduled into the airport in December. However, due to a combination of factors, including severe weather, the “completion percentage” from that schedule was only 73.7%. The airlines serving Aspen did not initiate their peak winter schedules until mid-month.
“This was the worst monthly completion percentage I could find in the history of the Aspen airport,” Tomcich said in an email Monday.
In December 2020, 96.5% of scheduled commercial flights at ASE were completed, while in December 2019, the overall completion rate for December was 91.1%, he said. ASE is the three-letter identifier for the airport.
Inbound and outbound passengers totaled 49,413, a 23.6% increase over December 2020 — but a 23.9% decrease compared with the same month two years ago. Of the total, 28,066 were inbound travelers and 21,347 were outbound. Many local visitors in late December fly out in the first week of January, so they aren’t included in the monthly outbound figure.
ASE is served by commercial carriers United and American, and now Delta Air Lines, which returned to the market in mid-December following a 1.5-year hiatus. Of 286 scheduled inbound flights from Dec. 24-31, only 133, or 46.5%, actually landed.
Tomcich explained the reason why there was record occupancy despite numerous flight cancellations.
“It basically speaks to the fact that even though not everybody was able to fly into Aspen, a lot of folks found other means to get here,” he said. “People are really resourceful in trying to get to where they need to be.”
Tomcich added that because of the flight disruptions, Aspen-Snowmass “may have lost a few more occupancy points that we could have had.”