Aspen Skiing Co.’s four ski areas were collectively ranked third best in the West for a second straight year by readers of SKI Magazine.
The resorts were categorized as “Aspen Snowmass” in the magazine’s annual resort guide.
“The four mountains that make up Aspen Snowmass are the gold standard for American skiing,” SKI said in its recently released rankings. “Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass each have their own character, which is why most skiers visit a different mountain each day of their visit.”
Along with its terrain variety, Aspen-Snowmass was touted for its uncrowded conditions. “Aspen is just far enough from the ever-growing Colorado Front Range that it is noticeably quieter than every ski resort on I-70, even during peak holidays,” SKI wrote.
Ironically, given the shout-out for uncrowded conditions, one of the perceived “weaknesses” in SKI’s survey was access along with value.
SkiCo welcomed the ranking. “We’re honored (and stoked) to learn SKI Magazine named us on the top three resorts in the West!” the company said on its Facebook page. “And we’re in great company…”
Sun Valley got top billing in the rankings, keeping the position it earned last year. And Deer Valley kept the second spot.
Following Aspen-Snowmass at No. 3 were Banff Sunshine at No. 4 and Whistler Blackcomb at No. 5.
Rounding out the Top 10 in the West were Whitefish Mountain Resort, Telluride, Copper Mountain, Winter Park and Steamboat at No. 10.
Vail Mountain, which once dominated the SKI rankings, was at No. 20, same as the year before. Another resort under the Vail Resorts umbrella, Park City, fell from No. 13 last year to No. 30 in the West.
“If that’s not a direct commentary on Vail Resorts’ management of the massive resort, we don’t know what is,” SKI wrote in its online story.
Hannah Dixon, SkiCo communications manager, said the company was honored to get the highest ranking among Colorado resorts as well as the top-three showing. The results will be used in marketing materials.
“People love the rankings,” she said.
It could also help in worker-recruiting efforts. Dixon said the SKI writeup showed that Aspen-Snowmass is a community as well as a resort.
SKI arrived at its rankings through a survey sent to its readers last spring. “What better way to take the pulse of the ski-travel scene than to hear from the people visiting the resorts?” the magazine asked.
SKI said the rankings reflected the trend of skiers and riders seeking less crowded and “more pure” ski experiences, without long lift lines and full parking lots.
The chairlifts are scheduled to begin spinning Nov. 24 at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass.