The snowpack in the mountains surrounding Aspen and Marble was setting up nicely until a two-week drought hit in mid-November and was followed by the recent storm cycle, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The latest storms loaded snow on a weak, fragile layer that formed during the mid-November dry spell. An avalanche warning was in effect for a broad swath of the Central Mountains, including the Aspen area, earlier this week but was lifted at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Travel in the backcountry remains “tricky,” CAIC said in its forecast.
Brian Lazar, deputy director of CAIC and a Carbondale resident, said Thursday that the danger remains “considerable” — or 3 on a scale of 5 — and that many slopes are “ripe” for human-triggered slides.
“The slopes that didn’t run naturally during the loading event, many of them are just waiting for a human trigger to come along and tip the balance,” Lazar said.
The avalanche forecast on CAIC’s website Thursday afternoon said it will get harder to trigger an avalanche in coming days, but those that are triggered will be large.
“We are beginning to move towards a low-probability, high-consequence scenario where there is not much feedback from the snowpack until it is too late,” the forecast said.
The Aspen area got off to a good start to the season with ample early storms, although the snowpack on Independence Pass is currently just 92% of median, according to the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service. McClure Pass, on the other hand, is at 146% of median.
Lazar said the weather in late fall was nothing out of the ordinary.
“We had early-season snowfall, which created a weak layer to the ground,” he said. “That actually healed up reasonably quickly with the warm temperatures in early November. So we were off to a pretty good start there until we got our drought in mid-November. Upwards of two weeks of dry spell is what developed our weak layer of concern right now. In deeper areas of our snowpack, that weak layer is down 2 and a half feet. In thinner areas, it’s a foot and a half or so.”
The forecast over the next week or so looks promising for settling the snowpack again, he said. Small pulses of snow showers are in the forecast, which gives the snowpack time to adjust to the loading caused by the bigger storms earlier this week. What he doesn’t want to see is another lengthy dry period.
“The best-case scenario is that we kind of calm down from the big storms and we just essentially allow the snowpack to grow deeper through little bits of snow here and there,” Lazar said. “That’s what it’s looking like for the next week to 10 days, so it’s a pretty nice set-up.”
Observers in the Aspen area as well as other parts of the state have reported numerous slides in recent days. An avalanche on an east-facing slope at 11,000 feet in the Aspen backcountry on Tuesday ran 320 vertical feet and a total of 520 feet in length.
“It was medium, relative to path size — and was destructive enough to bury, injure or kill a person,” the reporting party wrote.
No deaths or injuries from avalanches have been reported in Colorado so far this season. Last winter there were seven fatalities in the state. The 2020-21 season was one of the deadliest in the state, with 12 fatalities.
CAIC’s annual report for 2020-21, the latest currently available, documents that there were 548 reported avalanches in the Aspen zone that winter. Only the Gunnison zone had more reported slides.
Lazar was a featured speaker at an avalanche-awareness presentation hosted by Mountain Rescue Aspen on Wednesday night. He said on Thursday it is too difficult to ascertain much about the winter avalanche situation this early in the season — the outlook changes regularly with the weather. His hope is for regular, small snowstorms that don’t load too much snow at one time. And, just as importantly, no dry periods.
“We would have been in really good shape if we didn’t have that two-week dry spell in mid-November,” Lazar said. “Once you get early-season snowfall, the best thing you can hope [for] is that you get continued snowfall; you continue to build that snowpack. What you don’t want is dry weather breaks.”