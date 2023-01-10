As part of the city of Aspen’s Entrance to Aspen Education Project, city staff updated the Snowmass Village Town Council on Monday about the overall undertaking and what is known as the “Preferred Alternative.”
Aspen city staff last updated the town council in November and returned on Monday to keep the town involved in the decision-making process. Staff asked council members for their feedback on the educational material and the future of the Castle Creek Bridge.
“We want to make sure that as what I would consider a critical stakeholder, that your comments, we have those dialed in pretty well for this project,” said Pete Rice, division manager of Aspen’s engineering department. “We have to have a path forward for staff to assure that from [the Colorado Department of Transportation] and the city that there’s a safe commute, and the community of Aspen does have the choice of staying with the existing bridge or going with the proposed Preferred Alternative.”
The current Castle Creek Bridge is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced, although CDOT’s most recent inspection deemed it safe to use. Planning and implementing a new bridge over Castle Creek under the Preferred Alternative would take about eight to 12 years, in the city of Aspen’s estimation.
Going forward, the city is focused on pursuing the Preferred Alternative, which would bypass the S-curves into town and create a more direct Highway 82 connection to Main Street using Marolt Open Space.
The Preferred Alternative is a transit-based solution, according to city staff, meaning it would improve transit times for buses and prioritize public transportation, although it would not necessarily improve traffic times. The Preferred Alternative also would increase emergency vehicles’ ability to enter and exit the town, Rice said.
“Emergency wildfire is a big part of designing new bridges now,” Rice said. “It’s how you get vehicles in for emergency services while being able to cut the lanes off going the other way. This bridge allows that type of scenario in this case.”
Under the Preferred Alternative, Aspen voters also approved a light rail concept, which could eventually replace the temporary bus lanes. Currently, the bus lanes only are approved to remain in use until light rail is implemented. In the future, Aspen voters would need to decide whether to approve the bus lanes across the Marolt Open Space before the project could move forward.
Mayor Bill Madsen said he was a big proponent of the bus system and increasing public transportation but added that he did not think light rail would work.
“I think what we’ve learned through [the Elected Officials Transportation Committee] is that it’s just too expensive per mile,” he said. “We don’t have a big enough community to support that type of infrastructure. So I think the bus lanes or trackless trams or whatever the technology is is going to have to be, rather than a temporary solution, probably the long-term solution, but I think the short-term is moving this project along.”
Councilman Tom Fridstein said how the Marolt Open Space would be treated will be key. Councilwoman Britta Gustafson agreed, and asked what the city’s plan was for implementing an alternate route for emergency vehicles to Aspen Valley Hospital. Rice said that’s something the city will need to discuss during the schematic design process.
Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk said she saw challenges with the project and was uncertain that increasing public transportation would solve the problem for everyone.
“The reality is there’s a lot of people, for different reasons, that can’t take the bus,” she said. “Whether you’ve got little kids in the car and all the equipment and everything, or you’re coming in for work or whatever it is, it’s just unrealistic that everyone is going to take the bus. Now maybe when the bus is free, if it’s free, people are going to take it more often, which I think certainly will help. I just think it’s hard.”
The Aspen City Council will discuss its project outreach and consider next steps on Feb. 13.