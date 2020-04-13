As a community built on the foundation of outdoor recreation and social interaction navigates mandated stay-at-home orders, many Aspenites have looked to staying active — and specifically, skinning on the resort terrain — as a saving grace amid a global pandemic.
“Being on the mountain gives you perspective,” said Aspen resident Fiona McDonald, who purchased a complete alpine-touring setup and picked up the sport only days after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered ski resorts statewide to cease operations on March 14. “It feels like being on the moon. You get to Ruthie’s [Run] and you look down on our little town and you remember that it’s all still there.
“We’ll get there; we’ve just got to persevere.”
McDonald, who now uphills solo most days after working from her apartment, said skinning also has provided her with an even greater appreciation for living in the mountains.
Local freelance writer and editor Amanda Rae Busch echoed this sentiment while stressing the sport’s therapeutic benefits.
After losing most assignments and gigs in the wake of the COVID-19 economy, Busch said being able to mentally escape from everything and clear her mind in solitude has been crucial.
“It’s been a great outlet to burn off all of this anxious energy,” Busch said, adding that she notices differences in her overall mood, productivity and sleep pattern on days that she uphills versus not.
“I feel really grateful that we live in this beautiful place where we’re able to get outside and do this,” Busch said. “I realize people elsewhere don’t have this luxury … it would be detrimental to not take advantage of it.”
While the conversation around uphilling has become somewhat contentious as of late — critics contend that people should stay inside right now — those who responsibly venture outside believe there is no harm in doing so solo, in the company of a roommate or significant other with whom they are already in quarantine. And when sharing the outdoors with other individuals, social distancing is viable among thousands of acres of mountain terrain.
That said, valley residents who wish to stay active while opting inside and supporting local businesses also are in luck, as Aspen fitness studios pivot and offer increasingly more options online.
Local studio owners and instructors are creatively meeting people where they are — online and at home — by offering virtual classes on Instagram live, Zoom and YouTube. (See related listing in sidebar "Online workouts available." As the seemingly preferred medium, note that all videos shared to Instagram live are available for 24 hours after they first appear).