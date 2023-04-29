Aspen’s short-term rental tax goes into effect Monday, creating a funding source that is forecast to generate $9.1 million for civic projects in its first year.
Voters passed the tax with 62% in favor, or 2,259 votes, in the November elections. At least 70% of the tax collections will support affordable-housing initiatives, and up to 30% of the revenue can be used for environmental causes and infrastructure repair and maintenance. Aspen City Council will direct how the funds are used at budget discussions later this year.
“The money from the tax is going to finance things that our community cares really deeply about, like housing for the workers who are working in the short-term rentals, and initiatives that support clean air and water for our residents and for the tourists that our economy relies on, and infrastructure needs, of course, to support us and make us more resilient and sustainable for the future,” said Emmy Garrigus, lodging and commercial core program manager.
So far, the city has issued 797 STR permits for 2023. Permit types are “classic,” “owner-occupied” and “lodging-exempt.” Of those permits, 90% are classic, 9% are owner-occupied and 1% are lodging-exempt, Garrigus said.
The numbers are hard to read though, because lodging-exempt properties like Aspen Square can apply for one permit for multiple units. More telling is the fact that the city has issued 1,171 business licenses this year, which cover individual units. The business license is what sets up the unit with a sales tax account so that each unit can be taxed. Of the business licenses, Garrigus said that 61.6% are classics, 5.9% are owner-occupied and 32.5% are lodging-exempt.
Lodging-exempt STRs will be taxed at a 5% rate, while classics and owner-occupied units will be taxed at a 10% rate. The split rate caused controversy during last fall’s election season because some lodges in the downtown core felt that they should not be taxed because of what their businesses have provided to Aspen’s economy for decades.
“The funding mechanism is flawed and that could be vastly improved if all business sectors were taxed,” Tim Clark, managing partner of Frias Properties of Aspen, told the Aspen Daily News shortly after the election. “We want the Aspen voters to know that there is a better way to fund affordable housing — one that is sustainable, one that is representative of the impacts of tourism on our community, and one that will fund greater revenue for affordable housing for the long term.”
The permits have so far generated $402,006 in permit fees, including credit card fees, according to Finance Director Pete Strecker.
Communities throughout the Mountain West like Steamboat Springs adopted similar STR taxes last fall, and others adopted new regulations. Snowmass Village adopted its own set of STR regulations in November, which will also go into effect on Monday. The regulations were based on community feedback that was collected throughout 2022, according to a press release from the town.
“These regulations aim to gather better information on STRs and mitigate any negative impacts that STRs may create by allowing permitted short-term rentals to operate within the town,” the press release said.
Unlike Aspen, Snowmass Village’s STR permits are split into four types: hotels, multi-family A, multi-family B, and single-family homes and duplexes. Multi-family A permits are for facilities that act like hotels but contain individual ownership units, and multi-family B permits are for traditional condo facilities with individual ownership units.
STR operators in Snowmass Village can request a permit through the online permit portal. Permit holders are also required to hold a business license with the town. The STR permit portal can be accessed at tosv.com/str.