By the time Aspenites wake up on any given winter morning to drive to work, the streets have been mostly cleared and the snow has been mostly plowed and hauled away.
To Aspen Streets Superintendent Jerry Nye and crew, the nighttime maintenance is just another day on the job. On April 28, after 33-and-a-half years with the city, Nye will retire and set aside his daytime hours to spend with his wife, four kids and seven grandchildren.
“They all live in the valley, so that’s what I’m going to do when I retire,” Nye said. “We’re going to hang out with them, do some camping, and just enjoy this next chapter of our life without work getting involved. We’re going to travel a lot and watch them do sports, we hope.”
Nye grew up in Basalt and graduated from Basalt High School along with his wife of 41 years. In 1989, he landed a job with the city of Aspen as an operator. After working for a private excavating company for 11 years, he decided he needed to find a job that would provide insurance. At the time, he said it seemed like you had to wait forever for someone to retire at the city or Pitkin County and leave an opening, but he applied for the job, took the offer when it came and never looked back.
In the 1990s, Nye was promoted to assistant streets director, and then in 2001 he became the director of the department. In the years since, Aspen has seen a lot of change, and Nye’s had a street view of all of it. While his day-to-day routine hasn’t changed much, Nye said certain aspects of the job are different. For example, the snow removal trucks used to be able to haul snow to the park near the John Denver Sanctuary, but these days it’s hauled out of town to a spot near the airport.
“Getting snow out of town is more of a hassle than it used to be,” Nye said. “We try to do all our work at night [because] I don’t think we used to have the traffic we do now.”
In the winter, the street crews plow at night to stay out of the way of morning commuters, and the same goes for patching asphalt in the warmer weather. Potholes have always been a nuisance in the springtime, but Nye said he’s noticed more issues in recent years as it’s become more difficult to find crew members willing to work at night.
“Last summer, they never really came in — they did some, but you saw how it blew up this spring,” he said. “There should’ve been some work last summer that prevented that, but it didn’t happen.”
Going forward, Nye said he thinks the city’s challenge as far as streets are concerned will be finding employees to help maintain the roads. Apart from that, there isn’t much wisdom he can leave other than to keep plowing and patching.
“I just say if they keep doing what they’re doing, we’ll be fine,” he said. “It’s harder to get people hired now, so that’s something that needs to be looked at — getting longevity, because I had an awesome group in my tenure there and it was really enjoyable.”
The city is also planning for Nye’s departure with mixed feelings. Assistant Streets Superintendent Daniel Maldonado will step into an interim superintendent role once Nye steps back. Deputy Director of Public Works Tyler Christoff said the city also will begin to search for a candidate who will be a good fit for the team and meet the city’s unique needs.
Christoff added that Nye is leaving some big shoes to fill, and said it was difficult to recognize and appreciate the magnitude of his contributions to Aspen.
“Most of his work occurs behind the scenes and after hours to ensure the rest of us can get where we are going no matter the conditions,” Christoff said. “While we’ll miss Jerry, we wish him well in his retirement. After 33-plus years maintaining Aspen’s transportation network and fleet, this next step is well-earned.”
Nye said he was grateful for the support that he received from city management over the years, including the Aspen City Council, which never turned down an ask of his without trying to help him get it, as far as he could recall.
“It’s just been a real good job for me,” Nye said. “I’m just ready to retire. I want to go and do my next chapter. I’m not leaving with any hard feelings or anything, in fact, I’m kind of sad that I am leaving to be honest, but it’s time to do something different.”